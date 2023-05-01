In a vacuum, the fashion in which the Roaring Fork Rams fell on Saturday morning would be cause for remorse. While there were still some feelings of disappointment, players were still joking, smiling and even taking pictures in the aftermath of their 15-14 overtime loss to Thompson Valley.
The Eagles erased a 10-5 halftime deficit, tying the game at 14 in the last minute and scoring the game-winning goal just under two minutes into the overtime period. In most cases, it would have been a devastating collapse for the Rams, but that’s not the lens through which Roaring Fork, chasing its first league title in the final week of the season, is viewing it.
A year ago, the Rams fell to the same team in the playoffs by a five goal deficit. This week, they’re in the driver’s seat for a first-round bye after taking the defending state runner-up — with multiple Division I lacrosse commitments — to the brink, even if the end result wasn’t exactly what they sought. Vibes are high.
“I told them they have everything to be proud of,” head coach Chelsea Robson said. “Whenever we come up against a team like that and they see that they have the skills and the ability to match up with a team like that, with girls who are very good, that is like, ‘Actually, yes I can.’ I think it’s just a confidence booster.”
The game — played at 9 a.m. on Saturday because both schools had prom that night, with Thompson Valley having to make the drive back to Loveland — saw the Rams control play early, which Robson credited to winning faceoff draws and controlling possession. But the Eagles quickly started whittling away in the second half, taking advantage of draw victories. Roaring Fork still held an edge late in the game, playing a safe, eat-the-clock style in the offensive end with two minutes to go and a one goal lead. But an ill-fated pass in the corner was intercepted and carried down the field before Thompson Valley netted the equalizer with 58 seconds left on the clock. Sophomore Rams goalkeeper Ella Gunning made the initial save with her stick, but the Eagles got inside position on the defense and cleaned up the rebound.
After Thompson Valley’s goal in OT, Roaring Fork dropped to 9-3, but still hold first place in their league with a 7-1 record and the tiebreaker edge over Battle Mountain, which boasts the same league record.
The Rams beat Battle Mountain 11-4 in Carbondale on April 18 but will play their second matchup of the season on Tuesday in Edwards. A win there would all but lock up Roaring Fork’s spot at the top of the 4A Mountain East league, which would be the program’s first in its five-year history.
The Rams won the first five games of the year, including an OT win over Aspen. That streak was snapped in a 16-3 loss to Castle View, the No. 1 team in 4A and ranked just outside the top 150 girls varsity lacrosse teams in the nation by MaxPreps.
They fell victim to Eagle Valley for their first league loss, but had otherwise only found wins until Saturday morning.
Built from schools up and down the valley, the Rams boast 10 seniors and talent among the younger ranks as well. With three games remaining, the group is within reach of guaranteeing themselves a home game in the second round of the playoffs, which a league championship would award, Robson said.
“Winning the league is our goal. Getting a bye in the playoffs and having a home playoff game, those are huge confidence boosters,” Robson said.
After Battle Mountain, Roaring Fork will have senior night on Friday hosting Telluride, which enters with a 3-6 record, before traveling up to Aspen on Saturday for a rematch for the regular season finale. The Rams’ most needed wins are against BMHS and the Skiers, two teams they’ve already beaten. But that doesn’t mean they are expecting to coast to the league title.
“We have a target on our backs and we tell (our players) that. Everybody wants to beat you. They do not want us to win the division,” Robson said. “I think part of that is a mental game and that you have to come out and you have to know that these people are probably going to play more aggressively.”