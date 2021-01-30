After a 39-year career in education — 27 of which were spent with Roaring Fork Schools, Lyn Bair has announced her retirement, to commence at the end of this school year.
The Roaring Fork High School principal said in a heartfelt letter to the community Friday that, “Although this global pandemic has impacted our work together as a school community, I have been inspired by your resilience.”
Superintendent Rob Stein, too, penned a letter to stakeholders in which he praised Bair as a tireless professional and dogged advocate for students.
“During her time with us, Lyn has built her reputation as an effective and reliable leader. As principal, she now led two high schools through many obstacles, most recently helping the school cope with the most challenging circumstances any of us has experienced in our careers,” Stein said, noting Bair’s 15-year tenure as principal of Bridges High School before coming to Roaring Fork High School in August 2019. “Lyn believes in supporting the whole child and helping all students experience success.”
While Bair attributed her retirement decision to “many factors,” she said the reason for her giving such advanced notice was “to help ensure that RFHS has as much time as possible to find the very best new principal.”
In honoring that wish, Stein said the district will post the vacant position immediately.
“As a reminder, we always involve staff and community members in the process to hire school and department leaders. In the coming weeks, we will be gathering information from staff, students, and community members regarding everyone’s hopes for a new leader of their school,” he explained in his letter. “Then a variety of stakeholders will be invited to serve on the interview committee to ensure diverse perspectives that represent the school population. You can learn more about our hiring process here.”
Bair did not expand on her retirement plans in her announcement, but she did assure she would remain committed as ever to her role and the school community throughout the end of the school year.
“Again, I express my gratitude to students, staff and the community for your support and trust,” she said.