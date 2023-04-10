The Roaring Fork School District’s PreCollegiate Program has helped inspire hundreds of students to become the first in their families to pursue a college education since it was founded in the early 2000s.
The program prepares middle and high school students for college success. One requirement for entry is that neither parent of the student holds a four-year degree from an American institution of higher learning.
David Smith, director of the program since 2015, said 96% of the students in the program in recent years have enrolled in college. An estimated 83% have completed a two- or four-year program. The vast majority of students in the program in recent years have enrolled in a four-year program.
PreCollegiate exposes kids to college life by visiting a different college or university in their freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior years. The program also relies on mentors from the community to help prepare students for college life by teaching life skills and providing advice on a variety of topics. The program also helps students navigate the always tough road of seeking scholarships and filling out applications.
Smith said the program has undoubtedly inspired some students to pursue higher education, but precisely how many is difficult to pinpoint.
“There are certainly kids in the program that are going to college regardless of us,” he said.
About 90% of the students enrolled in the program are Hispanic or Latino, he said. About 25% of them are undocumented.
“We don’t care about immigration status,” Smith said.
Aranza Lopez, a 2018 graduate of Basalt High School, credits the program with helping inspire her to go to college and providing the tools and relationships to make it become a reality. Lopez is a Dreamer who moved to the United States when she was nine months of age. That provided additional hurdles to finding scholarships and getting accepted into schools. She graduated from Colorado State University in May 2022 and is now pursuing dental school.
Smith said Lopez is “exceptional but not the exception.” Each students that goes through the program has a pretty exceptional story, he said.
For him, it’s rewarding to hear about about the college graduation of students who went through the program.
“It’s the best thing ever,” Smith said.
For more on the program, to donate or become a mentor, visit https://rfprecollegiate.org/.