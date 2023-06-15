A runoff season on the Roaring Fork River that’s been mild so far due to cool weather could soon get a little more wild.
The operators of the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System announced Wednesday that they might have to reduce or stop diversions from the Lost Man and Lincoln Creeks on or around Friday because of evolving conditions. The company’s storage is running low at Twin Lake Reservoir and the lower Arkansas River Valley, which is part of the delivery system, is experiencing minor flooding.
“This action could result in adding 300 to 400 cubic feet per second to the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River,” said a message shared with emergency response agencies in the valley.
The filling of Ruedi Reservoir will also result in increased releases into the lower Fryingpan River, which feeds into the Roaring Fork at Basalt.
“June will see lots of flow increases as we reach full pool,” U.S. Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Tim Miller wrote in an email earlier this month. “I expect that the release will be over 500 cfs by the end of the month.”
The water release from Ruedi dam was held at about 200 cfs throughout May. The outflow was at 245.5 cfs on Wednesday as the reservoir neared 90% of capacity. The inflow to the reservoir was at 502 cfs on Wednesday. Once the reservoir is full, the inflow is passed through. Miller wrote the releases will be increased before the reservoir is completely full.
“We will most likely see higher flows in late June and July but I don’t anticipate exceeding the safe channel capacity below the reservoir,” Miller wrote.
Pitkin County Emergency Management Director Valerie MacDonald said the news of greater releases from Ruedi and lower diversions at the Roaring Fork headwaters don’t concern her regarding flooding of structures, but she wants anglers and boaters to be aware that water flows could soon be much higher. In addition, people recreating or working near riverbanks should take special care, she said.
“We want everyone to know that flows are going to increase,” MacDonald said. “The whole point of this is we want to get the word out.
“The water is going to be cold and fast and there will be unstable banks. Watch your pets and your kids,” she continued.
Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott was among the emergency responders who received the notification of possible reduced diversions at the Roaring Fork headwaters. He has tracked flows on the Roaring Fork River in the Basalt area for years and offered his observations to the group.
“400 additional cfs in the Roaring Fork would not affect us much,” Knott wrote. “When we had water crossing the new River Park path in 2019, the Roaring Fork flow was 4,620 cfs,” he wrote. “Today, the Roaring Fork is running at 1,870 cfs. We have a lot of room in the Roaring Fork for increased flows.”
He also noted that an increase of slightly more than 100 cfs on the Fryingpan River typically brings the river up about 4 inches.
“The Roaring Fork and Fryingpan rivers have a lot of capacity left in them before we start seeing impacts,” Knott concluded.
Officials with Pitkin County and Carbondale Fire Department were concerned earlier this runoff season about potential flooding on the Crystal River due to mammoth snowpack levels on Schofield Pass and McClure Pass. Redstone rallied to hold a community sand-bagging session on May 20 to prepare. Now appears only a few low-lying areas along Redstone Boulevard will be affected by high water.
A recent report shared with MacDonald by National Weather Service hydrologist Erin Walter said flooding no longer appears to be an issue along the Crystal River.
“The daily peak flow continues to trend lower as a long period of high water seems more probable than an abrupt max,” Walter wrote. “This location is likely going to see the peak within the next two weeks, but is expected to be below bankfull conditions.”
There is greater uncertainty over flows into the upper Roaring Fork River. Matt Heimerich, interim general manager for the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company, said a couple of factors will likely lead to curtailing diversions from Lost Man and Lincoln creeks. First, the company’s allotted storage space at Twin Lakes on the east side of the divide is nearing capacity. Second, the lower Arkansas River Valley is experiencing high water levels and minor flooding due to heavy rains in recent weeks in the Eastern Plains.
Heimerich said the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System was developed 100 years ago because farmers in Crowley County didn’t have enough rights to the Arkansas River to adequately water their crops. The diversion system was built at the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River. Water is diverted from creeks into Grizzly Reservoir and then transported via tunnel to the east side of the Continental Divide for storage in Twin Lakes. Water is released into the Arkansas River for delivery to the canal company shareholders.
If the farmers in Crowley County can fill their canal with water from the Arkansas River, that reduces the need to divert water from the Roaring Fork headwaters, Heimerich said. In addition, the diverted water from west of the divide isn’t wanted if the Arkansas River is already experiencing minor flooding.
Another factor is the reservoir and canal company has limited storage space in Twin Lakes. When it’s full, it must ease off diversions, Heimerich said.
The runoff season at the Roaring Fork headwaters has been slow and steady, with the cool weather reducing the melting rate. Heimerich said the tunnel that delivers water from the Grizzly Reservoir side to Lake Creek and into Twin Lakes has a capacity to run at 620 cfs. It hasn’t run close to that this spring.
“It has been running consistently between 300 and 400 cfs,” he said.
So that’s the water that would feed into the Roaring Fork if his outfit has to curtail its diversions. Heimerich said it was impossible as of Wednesday to predict how much the diversions will be curtailed, if at all, or for how long. He just wanted to alert Roaring Fork Valley authorities to the possibility since it will affect Roaring Fork River levels.
“We understand our role and want to be good neighbors to the folks in the Roaring Fork Valley,” he said