The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education approved a plan to expand staff housing in its Wednesday meeting, a move that could generate up to 60 new units for the district’s employees by the time of completion.
Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin led a discussion with the board on the expansion of the district’s internal housing options, focusing on a 2.7-acre plot of land adjacent to Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale on Meadowood drive as a location for new developments. The board approved a basic plan to move forward with a basic plan to create 30 to 60 new units in an initial phase on the land with the potential for more later.
“I often get hit up by staff, principals around when housing units are going to be available, what’s the status,” Gatlin said, leading into an anecdote about an employee whose landlord abruptly decided to sell the property, leaving the soon-to-be-former tenant with “nowhere to go.”
“The fact that our staff are having to face those situations is frightening. … It’s just super critical that we make progress quickly, thoughtfully, carefully and add as many units as we can with a model that works.”
Gatlin presented two potential plans for Meadowood, one for 40 units that would cost nearly $17.2 million and another for 60 that would cost $22.9 million. He outlined a potential payment option that included using $5 million from the district’s internal reserves, $1.5 million from non-recurring mill levy override funds over two years, development fees and housing fund contributions to bring internal funding sources to $8.5 million.
For the 40-unit plan, it leaves around $8.7 million to be sourced. The proposed plan gets the remaining funds from Certificate of Participation financing, which utilizes lease structure to borrow funds.
In Gatlin’s presentation, he estimated a $48,195 monthly payback on that financing, showing that $38,717 could be sourced directly from rent collection on the new units and the remaining approximate $10,000 could come from rent income on already existing units.
For the 40-unit plan, a potential breakdown of units could be 17 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units. For 60, it could include 26 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units, according to the presentation.
A 60-unit expansion would nearly double the district’s current staff housing inventory, which currently sits at 66 units from Basalt to Glenwood. In Carbondale, the number of units would quadruple from the 20 current units to 80.
After passing a mill levy override ballot measure in the fall to increase employee wages, housing has remained a top issue for recruiting and retaining talent in the district.
“Housing is a major obstacle to hiring and retaining teachers in our valley, and particularly in Basalt where it is quite cumbersome for a teacher to live further than Glenwood Springs, where more affordable housing may be found,” Basalt Middle School Principal Jennifer Ellsperman said in a quote provided in the presentation. “Now that the mill levy funds have helped with the salary situation, housing becomes the one significant barrier preventing candidates from choosing to be here and limiting our ability to provide the most effective and engaging experience for our students. Availability and affordability are the two critical issues and we are desperate for solutions at this time.”
Gatlin also outlined discussions by the district’s housing committee on expanding employee housing eligibility, extending or removing term limits and adjusting the prioritization system for living in the communities where the employee works or where their children attend school, but did not request board action on any of those items.
The next steps on the development are to formalize and finalize plans for the development, bringing those to the board and beginning work on the project in the fall.