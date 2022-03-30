The selection of a successor to Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein draws closer as the search moves into its next stage.
The school district’s board will narrow down candidates today and begin first-round interviews on Monday, the district announced with the notice of two special board meetings.
Board of Education members will meet today for a work session and executive session to determine what questions will be asked in the first round of interviews and which candidates will advance to interviews. The first round of interviews will begin on Monday at Colorado Mountain College at Spring Valley.
The initial round of open applicants were reviewed and interviewed by consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, which will pass on their recommendations for who should advance to interviews with board members.
“We’re really just getting into the meat and bones of the process,” Board of Education President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to be speaking to candidates and getting a feel for who they are, the experiences they’ve had and what they can offer our district.”
The need for a new superintendent is predicated on the decision by Stein to step down at the end of the current school year. He said in a letter to parents that he’ll be taking a “personal sabbatical” after strenuous years of running the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Come June, Stein will have been with the district for nine years, serving as superintendent since 2016.
His announcement in January sparked a nationwide search for his replacement. Kuhlenberg said the board is hoping to announce its selection for the position at its April 27 board meeting. To this point, the board and consulting firm has taken input from the community on what it is looking for in the next superintendent.
On March 18, HYA and Associates published a 13-page “leadership profile report” outlining its findings from more than 750 surveys and nearly 250 in-person interviews with stakeholders.
Among the report’s 10 highlighted characteristics, the consulting firm recommended public education experience, value of diversity, political savvy (but not a politician), extraordinary communication and bilingualism, which the report said is not required but “would be an asset.”
“The leadership profile is just (notes that HYA took) that they’ve distilled down into a shorter version,” Kuhlenberg said. “The board will be using that input as our guide as that’s what’s telling us what the community has asked for.”
The consulting firm took the feedback and recruited candidates fitting the profile, Kuhlenberg added. The position was openly listed.
She could not give specifics on how many applications were received, but said it was “what we expected.” Legally, she could not state how many, if any, candidates were local.
HYA and Associates will recommend candidates to advance to board interviews today in an executive session with the board, following a work session to determine how the interviews will be conducted. Kuhlenberg said the number of candidates recommended for interviews is typically within the five to seven range, but had no further information.
The board is hoping to announce its finalists no later than April 13 to stay on track for the April 27 announcement. Kuhlenberg said that typically, two to four candidates will advance to the final round.
Part of the final round, she said, is hopefully getting the candidates out in the community.
“My hope is that the finalists can come for in-person interviews the week of April 11 and they’ll be able to tour the facilities, meet with school [administrators], do walk-throughs, things like that to be able to get them out and be a part of the community for a week so that other people can come meet them and provide feedback,” Kuhlenberg said.
She added that it’s one of the last opportunities for public input on the matter, with surveys and study groups closed. Community members can continue to email the board directly, but with the announcement of the new superintendent selection slated within the next 30 days, time is running short.
“I have said to everyone, ‘Now is your time,’” Kuhlenberg said. “If we don’t hear from you now, it’ll be tough to listen to the complaints later. We are more than open to hear any and all feedback.”
Kuhlenberg said both the board and the district administration will have further communications regarding the superintendent search later this week.