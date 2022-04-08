Two Colorado natives are among the three total finalists for the Roaring Fork School District’s superintendent position, the district’s board of education announced Wednesday.
The potential replacements for Rob Stein are Tammy Clementi, Joe Lopez and Jesús Rodriguez, according to a board release. The three came from a pool of 24 applicants sought out and vetted by consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The three finalists will each spend a day visiting the district between April 14 and 19, including community forums.
Board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg previously told the Aspen Daily News that board members are hoping to announce their selection for the district’s next superintendent at their April 27 meeting.
“The board was very pleased with the overall strength of the candidate pool, and narrowing it down to three highly qualified and experienced finalists was truly a comprehensive exercise and group decision,” Kuhlenberg said in a release. “We are confident that any of these three leaders would continue to move our district forward and build upon the incredible work that has already been done towards achieving our strategic initiatives and our mission of ensuring that every student develops the enduring knowledge, skills and character to thrive in a changing world.”
Tammy Clementi
Clementi has served as a chief academic officer for both Pueblo City Schools and Aurora Public Schools. She also worked as interim superintendent for the two-school Aguilar Reorganized 6 School District in 2008 for six months, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Currently, she’s an educational researcher and chief education officer at Education Is It, a consulting company she founded.
She has a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from University of Denver and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction after getting her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Colorado State University Pueblo. Recently, she was a finalist for the superintendent opening in Weld RE-4, but lost out to Michelle Scallon.
“I am beyond grateful at the possibility of serving the Roaring Fork School District. Being a native of Colorado, I know the area well, but I am very much looking forward to meeting district staff, students, parents and community members. I have really enjoyed learning about the amazing staff, initiatives, programs and opportunities for students and families. Being there in person will certainly solidify what I know and believe about the district as I share their undying commitment to serve students and their unique communities,” Clementi said in the release.
Jose ‘Joe’ Lopez
Lopez is the lone current superintendent among the finalists, serving at Kermit Independent School District in Kermit, Texas. The district serves around 1,200 students with a Hispanic enrollment above 80%. He has been in his current role since 2019 after serving as superintendent for Taft Independent School District, also in Texas.
According to the board release, he has 22 years of educational experience including roles as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and central office administrator, with positions in both elementary and secondary schools.
He received a doctorate in education with a specialization in educational leadership and management from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a master’s degree from Houston Baptist University in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor’s degree in political science and public management with an English minor from Lindenwood University.
“I am both proud and honored to be afforded the opportunity to further engage with the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education so that I can learn more about your passion for serving students, staff and the community. I am equally excited to introduce you to my family,” Lopez said.
Jesús Rodriguez
Rodriguez is the deputy chief academic officer for the Dallas Independent School District, the second largest in Texas and the 16th largest in the country. The role followed a year as the executive director of University of Colorado Boulder’s BUENO Center for Multicultural Education. Before that, he worked 12 years in Denver Public Schools, earning a Center of Excellence award from the Colorado Department of Education as principal of Trevista at Horace Mann. His final two years in Denver were spent as instructional superintendent for the district.
His higher education runs through Colorado, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and Spanish from University of Northern Colorado, a master’s in educational equity and cultural diversity from University of Colorado Boulder and a doctorate in educational leadership from University of Denver.
“I was born in Colorado and raised in the front range in communities like those of Roaring Fork Schools. My leadership experiences in closing opportunity gaps, prioritizing the strengths and needs of all learners and effectively engaging a variety of diverse stakeholders align well with the needs in Roaring Fork Schools,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez will be the first candidate to appear publicly locally on April 14. He will have a community forum that night at 7 p.m. at the Carbondale District Office after school tours and advisory committee meetings.
Lopez will be in the valley on April 18 and Clementi will follow the next day. Both will also have community forums at 7 p.m. those nights. The forums will be open to the public and livestreamed.