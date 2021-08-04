The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the district’s recommendation that masks should be required indoors at schools this fall.
The biggest disruption to last year’s school year was quarantining and the number of students who missed significant amounts of in-person school, Superintendent Rob Stein wrote in a memorandum. To avoid the disruption caused by frequent quarantines, masks and vaccines need to be part of the solution, he added.
“Everybody’s really sick of the pandemic,” he said during the meeting. “We have an obligation as a school district to support the broader vaccination efforts because there’s consensus that that’s probably the most widely effective strategy we have at stopping the pandemic and continuing with in-person learning safely within our schools.”
The recommended plan will require all students to wear masks indoors but not outdoors. Staff will be required to wear masks in the presence of students, but fully vaccinated staff members will not have to wear masks when students aren’t present. Visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings. Masks will also be required on school transportation vehicles.
A school’s mask requirement can be lifted when the school reaches a 70% vaccination rate for everyone in the building or when a community reaches a 70% vaccination rate or the county’s incidence rate falls below 35 per 100,000 people. The plan also states that students and staff who come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 will not have to quarantine if both people were wearing masks, if they are vaccinated or if any of the aforementioned goals have been met.
Stein cited a Monday release from Garfield County Public Health, which stated that vaccines are the leading prevention strategy to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Garfield County reported that 57% of the population was fully vaccinated and the incidence rate was 93 out of 100,000 people.
Stein was also joined by local physicians David Brooks, Chief Medical Officer at Valley View Hospital, and Matt Percy, Chief Medical Team Officer at Mountain Family Health. Brooks and Percy are part of a “Thursday Morning Group,” which consists of educators, physicians and healthcare workers that Stein said has been meeting almost every Thursday for the past year to discuss solutions to the pandemic in local schools. Both doctors expressed support for the recommendation and called it a compromise.
“I and all the other medical professionals who have been on this committee unequivocally and without question support the compromise set forth by the district,” Brooks said. “Universal masking ensures kids will stay in school, but by setting these clear, achievable goals to unmask children, it really creates a pathway for a shared outcome for continuous, in-person learning for our kids without masks.”
Fifteen members of the public also attended the meeting to give opinions on the recommended plan. Several physicians and parents thanked the school district for the plan and said they supported it.
“Thank you for getting our kids back to school in-person with as little disruption as possible,” Tashka Alvey, a mom of two Glenwood Middle School students, said. “So if we have to wear masks, if that prevents my children from being quarantined and staying home, I am all in favor and so are they.”
Other parents and speakers agreed that their children need and want to be in school this coming fall, and that they also wanted their kids to be learning in-person for multiple reasons. But some parents felt that masks and vaccines are not the best solution. Megan Currier, a teacher at Carbondale Middle School and mom of two, said that she hopes masks can soon be removed in her classroom because they make it difficult for young students to develop relationships and social skills.
“Masks have a toll or a price in the classroom,” she said. “This is a really important time — K-12 — where they’re learning social-emotional skills, they’re learning to read how other people are doing, and I think masks really hinder that. If that’s what we need to do now, that’s what we need to do, but I really hope everybody is pushing hard to get them off as quickly as possible.”
Members of the public also questioned how the district will determine that 70% of “a community” is fully vaccinated, and why the incidence rate of the entire county must drop below 35 out of 100,000 when communities throughout Garfield County are not proportionately vaccinated. Stein said he is still working with the public health department to find accurate measures at municipal levels.
If RFSD’s recommended COVID-19 plan is adopted, it will follow Denver Public Schools in requiring masks to be worn indoors by everyone in the building. Jeffco Public Schools in Jefferson County will require students ages 3-11 to wear masks, and Aurora Public Schools will “strongly recommend” masks for unvaccinated students and will require them for unvaccinated staff, according to The Denver Post.
Aspen School District has yet to release a decision on whether they will require masks this fall, but Pitkin County is recommending vaccines and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More information about Pitkin County’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com.
The RFSD board did not take any action on the recommended plan on Tuesday. Their next meeting will take place on Aug. 11 at the Carbondale District Office in the Colorado Room.