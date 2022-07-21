The Roaring Fork School District has a new chief academic officer: Stacey Park.
Park — representing the first major decision made by new Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez — replaces outbound CAO Rick Holt, who left in June after accepting a superintendent position in Pagosa Springs for the Archuleta County School District. Park joins the district with more than 20 years in education, serving roles from a teacher to head of school and founding an education consulting firm last November. Her background and her affinity for data stood out to Rodríguez and others in the selection process.
“She had done a lot of research on our school district,” Rodríguez said. “That was evident in her responses and it was evident in her presentation, and you could tell that she has a strong understanding of what some of the challenges are, at least when it comes to things like outcomes and needs for attention.
“She’s just a really well-rounded, experienced educator with a lot of the experiences and ideas that align with the direction of the district.”
In her new role, Park will lead the vision and direction of the district’s academic program, working closely with Rodríguez. She’ll oversee content decisions and facilitation across the district, in addition to supervising the district’s principals.
Park served as head of schools at KIPP, a district of public charter schools with minority enrollments above 90%, for the 2020-21 school year. She’s been a graduate-level assistant professor, teacher, academic dean and principal, working at the Achievement First Bushwick Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York for a decade, according to Park’s LinkedIn profile.
She has a master’s degree in education leadership from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City and is working on her doctorate in leadership for educational equity from the University of Colorado Denver. She is trilingual, speaking English, Spanish and Korean.
“I’d known about the district just by virtue of being in Colorado — and folks who teach or friends of friends who teach in the district and have said great things,” Park said.
Park added that she saw the announcement of Rodríguez’s hiring in May following Rob Stein’s departure — and monitored how the RFSD Board of Education had engaged the community in that search with a curiosity about school districts in the mountains.
When she learned of Holt’s transition after 14 years in the role, she said the newly vacated CAO position provided her an opportunity. She had not previously worked in a district with a scope quite as large as Roaring Fork’s, with 14 schools across three towns.
“The work to consider where the students’ social-emotional health is, the work throughout the valley with a focus on closing gaps between subgroups in the academic outcomes is really inspiring,” Park said. “What was interesting to me — and new, frankly — is the three different cities or towns that are part of the district. I think this happens every time there’s a shift in leadership. I think that the direction with increasing community engagement and really thinking deeply about what the families as a whole need and paying attention to families they may not have heard from has been really great to see and hear about.”
Park was selected from around a dozen applications filed before July 1, Rodríguez’s first day in his new office. From there, six were selected for interviews with the new superintendent. Park was one of three finalists, the others being located in Houston, Texas, and Taos, New Mexico, Rodríguez told Aspen Daily News.
No internal Roaring Fork School District employees applied for the chief academic officer position, he said, adding that Park’s proximity to the valley eased the transition process but did not ultimately factor into the selection decision. He too brought Colorado ties to his candidacy but was not the lone finalist for the superintendency to have in-state connections.
Park begins officially on Aug. 1 but has already been in consistent communication with Rodríguez and was in the valley Tuesday visiting schools and meeting staff. She hopes to increase access to quality education based on her own experiences.
“Growing up, I could see how my parents really struggled to find great public, free options for us in education, and that was consistent,” Park said. “As an adult, I want to ensure that all families do have a great option in their neighborhood and have access to it. That’s why I do this work. It’s what drives me: helping children to feel loved and seen and valued in their schools and learning a ton.”