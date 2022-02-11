Citing a continued layered approach to COVID-19 protection, Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein did not announce a change to the district’s masking policy amid public comment requests for it to be lifted during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Stein said that Wednesday was potentially the first day he had not been notified of a new quarantine of a district student this semester. The “layers” Stein cited address balancing mask-wearing with quarantine prevention and overall student-staff wellness.
“That’s one of the things we’ve been trying to navigate is what layers of protective measures are appropriate at what moments, given conditions, given evolving science,” Stein said in the meeting. “I fully hear and realize the speakers are concerned about masks, but there are other big layers that are also concerning. The big one for me is quarantining.”
Currently, parties with a potential exposure do not have to quarantine in most circumstances if both parties are properly wearing masks under Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines.
Stein and the district have continually pushed a priority of keeping students in classrooms. Quarantines pose the biggest threat to that goal.
As of Wednesday, 23 students across two cohorts, but no staff members, were in quarantine, according to district data. Thus far into February, 24 students have entered quarantine vs. the single-day highs in January of 46 on Jan. 20 and 45 on Jan. 6.
Eight of the 10 public speakers in the meeting spoke against the current mask mandate, ranging from parents to substitute teachers to community members.
Chris Fabijanic spoke as “a community member, a parent and a medical professional” — a Google search of his name returns results for Elemental Healing in Glenwood Springs, which focuses on acupuncture and holistic medicine, according to its Facebook page.
“I think in light of rising knowledge and awareness, the use of masks is no longer needed in schools and could be causing more harm than good,” Fabijanic said.
He requested mask mandates be lifted in all school situations.
Dendy Heisel, another speaker, said she submitted a letter to the board with more than 200 signees requesting a move to a “masks recommended, test-to-stay policy.”
“[The virus] is not going away,” Heisel said. “We must learn to live with it.”
Anna Cole, the district’s chief of student and family services, said current protocols didn’t make test-to-stay a valid program, but it could be “on the table” with protocols that reduce mask requirements.
“Our question is always, ‘Does it keep kids in school and add value to that?’” Cole said. “At this moment, it didn’t get us much closer to keeping everyone in school in a significant way.”
Across the state and nation, mask mandates are being allowed to expire. Denver Public Schools’ requirement will not be renewed following Feb. 28.
For Roaring Fork, Stein did not give a timeline for when the mask mandate could be lifted. He said there are legal and financial liabilities that prolong the process through consultation.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to consult our medical partners and public health partners this week, schedule some staff consultations and staff education next week, run a formal plan about sort of an off-ramp to maybe the more restrictive measures by our public health group late next week,” Stein said. “Ideally, we’ll announce some changes, if all those things lead through green lights, by the end of next week.”
Stein said some protective measures have begun to be reduced for staff members, but not yet students. The conversations over the next couple of weeks will be directed at potentially changing that.
“We should be at a point where we’re starting to peel back layers shortly thereafter,” he said. “We’re already reading these trends and we’re already starting to feel permission to loosen some of the restrictions.”