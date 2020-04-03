Distance learning will start in the Roaring Fork School District beginning April 20, according to a Thursday announcement.
Until that date, the district is operating in what it has coined as the “Ramp Up to Distance Learning Phase,” which “focuses on ensuring students reconnect with the learning community, providing students with structured activities allowing them to revisit key concepts, and preparing students for new methods of teaching and learning beginning April 20,” a district news release says.
“We have been very intentional with our timeline for launching distance learning,” Superintendent Rob Stein said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to make sure we had adequate time to prepare for this shift in how we are delivering school, which is a major departure for our students and teachers alike.
“After watching other schools around the country quickly jump to implementing distance learning without great success, we are taking time to plan thoughtfully,” Stein continued.
Teachers and instructional leaders are in the process of developing online lesson plans and printed materials for younger students that will be sent home via food delivery routes or picked up at schools, the release states.
“Upon returning from spring break on Monday, district staff started calling families to check in and assess needs, including internet and computer access. Students in grades 3-12 are able to check out their school-owned Chromebooks in order to access digital learning resources. Information about free and low-cost internet options is being provided to families,” the release says.
Stein explained the district’s thinking: “Our plan is rooted in equity. Many students face barriers such as language, disability or access to the internet which must be addressed before we attach any consequence to academic work or participation. Some students are caring for younger siblings. We need time to work through all of these issues before launching a formal distance learning program.
“Our students are in school for 13 years, and right now, amidst change and crisis, the greatest need is to build a solid foundation for staying connected for the remainder of the school year,” Stein added.
Teachers will be providing office hours and crew circles so that students can stay connected through Google Hangouts Meet. Elementary and middle schools will post grade-level “Week at a Glance” documents to their websites; high school teachers will post theirs in Schoology, the RFS district’s learning management system.
Special education and language development support resources also will be provided during this time.
“The guiding principles for distance learning in the Roaring Fork Schools are engagement, belonging, equity, wellness, mastery and simplicity, reflecting the district’s strategic plan as well as research from best practices in distance learning from leading organizations,” the release adds.