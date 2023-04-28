Future members of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education will have the option for financial compensation following a vote by the current board on Wednesday night.
The board unanimously approved a resolution to offer annual stipends in the amount of $5,000 to future members. The hope is it makes running for the position more feasible for more members of the community and makes the level of public scrutiny more palatable as three seats on the board come up for reelection this fall. Current members of the board are not eligible for the compensation during their current terms; they must run for reelection and win to begin receiving the stipend.
“It has absolutely changed in the last few years, the dynamics of being on the school board,” board member Natalie Torres said in the meeting. “It has become so difficult to be a school board member when the first thing you’re met with is criticism and judgment and attacks on social media and all of these things. … This is a small, small compensation to try and get folks in our community to be a part of this work for the right reasons.”
Board members face unorthodox hours and stiff public scrutiny, as the current board has come to be familiar with throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and more recent controversies. They serve on committees throughout the district and attend district and community functions and go to conferences for professional development.
Being a board member means becoming a public figure, facing criticism and missing time from family and other work.
“The argument that it could help pay for gas, it could help pay for a babysitter or something, maybe that will open it up to some people,” board member Maureen Stepp said, adding that she initially wasn’t in favor of the resolution. “I don’t want to vote no for future boards.”
The stipend adds up to up to $5,000 a year for board members, paid out in 10 equal monthly installments. It comes out of the district’s general fund and, as currently structured, would max out at $25,000 annually with full board participation. Board members will be allowed to decline the stipend in its entirety or may waive it by individual months if they don’t need it or don’t believe it should be offered.
For the 2023-24 school year, RFSD will budget $15,000 for the seats up for election this fall, with the positions of Kathryn Kuhlenberg and Kenny Teitler carrying through 2025. Should either seat see a change, district public information officer Kelsy Been said that the additional funds will be allocated.
Roaring Fork appears to be one of the first districts in the state to adopt board member compensation after a bill allowing it passed in 2021. According to a Chalkbeat Colorado article from February, Denver Public Schools, Sheridan School District and Aurora Public Schools all have adopted board member compensation. It is possible other districts are offering board compensation as well.
Denver postponed a decision on increasing its compensation as high as $3,000 a month, up from $750. RFSD’s plan pays out $500 a month before taxes.
Currently, board members are eligible for reimbursement for things like mileage or lodging if traveling to a conference.
The resolution passed on Wednesday was read without action by the board during its meetings on March 1 and 15 before the final vote.
The three seats up for election this year are in District B (representing the Ironbridge area and west of Carbondale and currently filled by Natalie Torres), District C (representing representing the south Glenwood Springs area and out to the east and currently filled by Maureen Stepp) and District D (representing the downtown and west Glenwood Springs areas and currently filled by Jasmin Ramirez). Though the formal applications for the fall election do not open until Aug. 9, RFSD Superintendent Jesus Rodriguez said there have been no public inquiries into running for the board.
“That’s six months away and to date we have zero candidates for each of those seats,” Rodriguez said.