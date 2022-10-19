Even in their tour to win the 3A boys soccer state championship season a year ago, Roaring Fork was afforded three losses on their schedule. In order to repeat this year, the margin for error will likely be slimmer.
The Rams closed out their regular season home schedule on Tuesday night with a tight, come-from-behind win over Basalt, their 10th consecutive victory. It puts the team’s back-to-back losses in the middle of September against two potential playoff foes well in the rearview mirror — at least for now. They were the only two losses of the season, with only a trip to Moffat County left on the regular season schedule. The Bulldogs entered Tuesday in last place in the league.
In all likelihood, the Rams will begin the playoffs with just two losses. They’ll have to lose one fewer game overall than their champion predecessors if they want to lift the trophy themselves.
“I’ve been doing this long enough to be like, ‘Yep, that team knows what to do.’ I think this team has that potential,” Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes said. “We’re pretty young still. We’re still growing, so I think if they can kind of figure it out and bring it together by the end, yeah we have a chance.”
The Rams lost to league rival — and likely league champion — Coal Ridge in New Castle on Sept. 15 by a score of 3-1. Roaring Fork got their chances early in the game but saw important players on the sideline late.
Two days later, it was not as close. Hosting non-league Liberty Common, they fell 6-1. That dropped the Rams to 2-2 early on. In the next nine games leading into the contest with Basalt, Roaring Fork outscored opponents 35-10. Seven of those games were against league opponents.
As the season ramps down, the two losses gained more context. All three teams are now ranked in the top five in 3A, according to both MaxPreps and Colorado High School Activities Association rankings.
By CHSAA, Roaring Fork sat in fourth entering Tuesday, nestled between No. 3 Liberty Common and No. 5 Coal Ridge. On MaxPreps, Liberty Common jumped to second, Coal Ridge leapfrogged Roaring Fork into fourth and the Rams rounded out the top five. Both are factored into overall playoff seeding, which as of Tuesday afternoon reflected MaxPreps’ rankings.
Last season, as the No. 11 seed — though the team will tell you they deserved to place much higher — Roaring Fork beat the top three seeds in the final three rounds. They’ll likely need to do more dragonslaying in this year’s playoffs, with the two earlier losses looming large.
Forbes thinks the team is more prepared to match up with those top teams come playoff time.
“I would really love to have that Coal Ridge game back. I think it came a little too early for our momentum and I think if we played them now it’d be a tougher game,” Forbes said. “I think we have made some more tweaks and we’re ready for the playoffs,”
Before the brackets are unveiled, there’s still some to be decided. Coal Ridge closes its season on Thursday against Rifle, another likely playoff-bound team, currently sitting 11th in the playoff seeding index. If the Titans drop that game, and the Rams win against the Moffat County Bulldogs, the Titans will finish at 5-1-1 and the Rams will be league champions. In their meeting with Rifle, Roaring Fork beat the Bears 3-2.
Basalt also is likely to qualify, entering Tuesday ranked 21st in the classification before dropping to 4-4-1 following the loss to Roaring Fork. It would be their first trip to the playoffs since fall 2019.
Vail Mountain sits fourth in the league but is a 2A team, ranked No. 1 in the state in that classification. They’re also responsible for Coal Ridge’s tie in league play that left the door open for Roaring Fork to potentially win the league title. Aspen is the next team out in 3A, entering Tuesday ranked 39th in the seeding index.
The top 32 teams qualify for state with the top 16 hosting first-round matches on Oct. 26. That’s when Roaring Fork’s title defense begins in earnest.