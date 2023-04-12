A Roaring Fork Valley resident announced this week he will challenge 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary in June 2024.
Russ Andrews believes he can unseat the outspoken incumbent because of his conservative chops and the fact that the incumbent keeps alienating people like himself.
Andrews, 65, a resident of rural Carbondale and a financial adviser, explained Tuesday that he wants to make sure the district remains “red.” He contends that Boebert has turned off so many conservatives that she runs the risk of losing the 2024 general election in a district where Republicans hold a solid lead in registered voters.
Former Aspen councilman Adam Frisch, a Democrat, came within 546 votes of defeating Boebert in the 2022 general election in what is regarded as a Republican stronghold. Democrat-oriented political action committees have already announced they will target what they see as a vulnerable Boebert in the next general election.
Andrews said he views Boebert as even more of a dividing factor after she won re-election.
“She has shown more of her true colors since then,” he said. “It’s time for her to move on. She’s puerile, she’s truculent, she’s divisive, she’s not terribly informed, I don’t think. I don’t shoot from the hip. I’m willing to do my homework. I don’t see that from her.”
He decided to challenge her because of her actions when the Republicans narrowly regained control of the U.S. House in the last election and selected a speaker. Boebert was among a contingent of far-right House members who held up the election of Kevin McCarthy. Boebert had a regular presence in national media expressing views that many felt were divisive within the party.
While Andrews is firmly conservative in his values and positions, he said he is also pragmatic and would work with Republicans and Democrats to pursue effective legislation.
“I’m going to reach across the aisle when I get to Congress, and I’m going to try to get a meeting with every other Congress person and every senator and try to see what I can co-sponsor of theirs and what of mine they can co-sponsor,” he said. “That’s a top priority.”
Very few legislators want to work with Boebert because of her extreme views, he said. He contended in a news release that Boebert hasn’t done enough to bring federal dollars into the sprawling 3rd District, which includes much of the Western Slope of Colorado as well as the southwestern and south central part of the state.
The 3rd District trailed the average Colorado district’s federal remittances by $1.1 billion in 2021, according to Andrews. He sees that as a product of her misplaced priorities and inability to work with other legislators.
A position paper released by Andrews expands on that point.
“We need someone to go to The Swamp and battle for us,” he wrote. “Not to go to D.C. to get famous.”
Andrews doesn’t anticipate any trouble differentiating himself from the incumbent even though they are both conservative Republicans.
“I’m left of her. I’m not left of anybody, I didn’t think,” he said. “The difference between me and Lauren is age, maturity, wisdom and education. I’ve been thinking about, reading about, writing about and speaking about the conservative movement since literally before she was born.”
Andrews has appeared weekly on a talk show on KNFO in Aspen discussing politics and finances. His conservative politics are well known in the area, but he’s never held political office before so he has a lot of work to do in CD3.
He said he plans to speak at as many Lincoln Dinners and other party functions as he can in the next 18 months and he aims to meet with party chairpersons, mayors and sheriffs throughout the district. He has already prepared a position paper on what he sees as the major issues.
“We conservatives think the country has drifted too far to the left,” he said. “We’re losing elections on one issue and that’s on abortions.”
He said he has spent decades studying and thinking about the issue before forming a position. He feels compromises are needed. He would like to see abortions limited to 12 weeks after pregnancy but could compromise on a limit up to 23 weeks. That’s a compromise between Colorado’s current lack of restrictions and Boebert’s stance against any abortions.
“This being my primary initiative, I’m going to have to talk conservatives in our district into asking themselves, are you willing to swallow your values here, are you willing to swallow this virtue in favor of saving the country?” Andrews said.
He is in favor of closing the U.S. border to prevent illegal entry, but he wants to increase annual legal immigration from 1.13 million people to 3 million to 4 million based on merit. The United States has done enough to bring in unskilled laborers. He wants to focus on attracting doctors and other professionals, as well as skilled workers.
His position paper vows he will fight to “safeguard our Second Amendment right to own and possess firearms.”
“The right to possess firearms is sacrosanct in my family,” he wrote. “My wife, Lori, and I currently own 19 weapons, including two AR-15s.”
He later added, “I will never vote to rescind our Second Amendment right. Never!”
He wants a hard line taken on dealers of illegal drugs. If their actions lead to the death of someone, they should face the death penalty, he wrote. “Consider public hangings; if we want to fix the problem, we need to get serious.”
His position paper outlines his position on 22 issues, then a later section offers details.
Perhaps Andrews’ biggest difference with Boebert is his position on the 2020 presidential election. He doesn’t feel the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump. Instead, he feels Trump did enough on his own to lose the election. He credits Trump with a “10” rating out of 10 for his policies, but a “minus 10” for personality.
“Just like winter, I’m done with him,” Andrews said.