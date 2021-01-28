In addition to serving their customers, two Roaring Fork Valley restaurant owners hope to serve their constituents too as city councilors.
Mark Reece, owner of Pussyfoot Steeps in Aspen, and Ricky Rodriguez, owner of Native Son Restaurant and Bar in Glenwood Springs, recently announced their candidacies for this spring’s city council elections.
Although Reece intends to provide a voice for the restaurant community if elected to the Aspen City Council, it’s not the 50-year-old’s sole reason for seeking local public office.
“I’m running almost strictly on a mental health platform. I’ve been here almost 12 years and I’ve lost 12 friends,” Reece said in an interview Wednesday. “Especially with COVID in place, we’ve got a perfect storm brewing here and I want to make sure that when we come out the other side that we’re prepared. And, we are grossly underprepared right now for things to come.”
When Reece first opened Pussyfoot Steeps late last year, he could only operate at 25% capacity indoors due to public health orders. The local restaurant owner said he had to let half of his staff go shortly after turning on his open sign due to COVID-19 restrictions and was still losing workers to more stable jobs in Garfield and Eagle counties.
“Now, I’ve almost lost the other half, particularly my kitchen staff, to jobs downvalley because they’re sick of the indecision,” Reece said.
Reece did not support the Pitkin County Board of Health’s decision to shut down indoor dining and took issue with how public comment was handled during the four-hour-long BOH meeting on Jan. 11.
“When someone like Jimmy Yeager puts as much time and energy as he has into helping find solutions and give accurate, raw data, you can’t use antiquated rules like you can only talk for three minutes to govern the meeting,” Reece said.
Yeager, who opened Jimmy’s An American Restaurant & Bar in Aspen in 1997, has spoken up at Board of Health meetings on behalf of over 1,000 people who earn a living in the local restaurant industry.
“If Jimmy needs 15 minutes, give him 15 minutes. He’s not there to waste anybody’s time,” Reece said. “That’s the sort of thing that upsets me.”
Although a separate decision-making body from the Aspen City Council, the Pitkin County Board of Health includes locally elected officials like Aspen Mayor Torre, Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman and Aspen City Councilor Ann Mullins who serves as an alternate.
When asked whether or not he felt the local restaurant community had a voice on the Glenwood Springs City Council, Rodriguez replied in just two words: “Oh no.”
“You can’t throw a blanket over restaurants and think we’re all the same,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez has criticized some of the Glenwood Springs City Council’s decisions during the pandemic and helped organize a community meeting in June entitled, “Reclaim Glenwood Springs.”
Rodriguez’s own name also came up during a Glenwood Springs City Council executive session in May when councilors and members of city staff discussed what to do in the event that a local restaurant defied public health orders similar to Shooter’s Grill in Rifle.
Rodriguez explained that his restaurant and bar in downtown Glenwood Springs relied heavily on customers who enjoyed late-night cuisine and a cocktail at least until midnight. However, without room for outdoor dining and with last call far earlier due to the pandemic, Rodriguez said staying afloat was tough and credited locals for their ongoing support.
“My main focus is to get through this pandemic and help unite the people here in town,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like we’re divided.”
Bilingual, Rodriguez also hoped to engage the local Hispanic and Latino communities more in city hall discussions and initiatives.
Rodriguez, 41, was born in Glenwood Springs and said he picked up an application to run for city council on his birthday this year.
“I just want to have a real proactive, positive approach to this,” Rodriguez said of his campaign. “Maybe not having a voice that is left or right but more center of the road.”
Rodriguez’s opponent, Glenwood Springs City Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Shelley Kaup, said she expected a challenger in the at-large council race and looked forward to productive discussions while campaigning.
“I welcome having a challenger,” Kaup said. “I think it makes the race a lot more interesting.”
Currently serving her second term on the Glenwood Springs City Council, Kaup has lived in Glenwood Springs for 32 years and has a background in engineering.
Kaup said she was proud of the city’s response to the pandemic and believed it had worked hard to protect public health and also assist small businesses.
“It has been difficult and I certainly understand that,” Kaup said. “We’ve also tried to follow the science as far as keeping the community safe. It’s been a balancing act.”