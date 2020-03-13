The Aspen School District announced Friday morning that classes will be suspended March 16-20 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Interim superintendent Tom Heald made the announcement through the district’s website at 8:25 a.m.
“Thank you for your patience as we collaborated with multiple agencies and together made decisions about social isolation as a method for combating COVID-19 contagion in Pitkin County,” he said in the statement.
In a separate communication with staff, Heald emphasized mental health as well as physical.
“Most importantly, you are community, and today provides a bit of time for the ASD community to reassure each other that we are safe — there is much fear tied to this viral event — and to have time together prior to a two week separation will give each and every one of you a chance to share stories, have closure, and construct meaning for how you want to navigate this new normal of social isolation,” he said, noting the upcoming spring break from March 23-27.
The decision to close the school district was not an easy one, as it will mean students will not receive any instruction during that time.
“When we close our schools this next week, it would be a complete closure,” he said. “We would not have expectations for an online presence. Taking a traditional school environment online is difficult and complex. While distance learning might work well for some grade levels, content areas, or students, it may not work well for all. Even with every effort, ASD is not currently prepared to implement a fully compliant distance learning model on short notice.”
District officials consulted with “three regional public health directors, five superintendents, the state director of Public Health and her team, the commissioner of education and her team, city and county leaders, the Pitkin County Emergency Operations Team and collaborators, community business partners and numerous others” since Monday before coming to the conclusion to close, Heald noted.
During the closure — which also applies to nonessential district staff — school facilities will undergo extensive cleaning, Heald said during a press briefing Friday.
“We are indeed doing deep cleaning this next week, so we’ll be cancelled Monday through Friday,” he said. “Just like with H1N1, we’ve got all our facility staff coming in to deep clean everything, including the vehicles and buses.”
Roaring Fork Schools also announces closures ahead of spring break
The Roaring Fork School District — which includes Basalt and Carbondale — also announced closures in the days leading up to its spring break, which begins March 19.
All Roaring Fork Schools will be canceled March 16-18. Like with Aspen, the district is planning on detailed facilities cleaning during that time.
“Additionally, this closure will give our custodial team additional time to deep clean our schools,” RFSD superintendent Rob Stein said in a statement. “At this time, we are anticipating reopening schools on March 30; further school closure determinations will be made in consultation with public health authorities. We will monitor this situation closely as it unfolds over the next two weeks and will communicate our plans.”
About 41 percent of families in the district qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to RFSD food director Michelle Hammond. While the closure announcement did not report the statistic directly, Stein did acknowledge its students’ needs.
“Many of our students rely on our school breakfast and lunch program for their nutritional needs,” he said. “The Roaring Fork Schools are working on ways in which meals can still be provided to students in the event of a school closure. We will share more information about the continuation of food services in the event that we close schools beyond March 29.”
And like Aspen, RFSD is not expecting students to maintain coursework through any distance learning platform, though hopefully students continue some studies through their own volition, Stein noted.
“Schools may send home books and other resources to keep students engaged in learning, and we encourage all families to support their children in continuing with learning during the closure,” he said.
Post-secondary closures around the country have ripple effects in valley
While the Roaring Fork Valley’s elementary, middle and high schools do not yet have the infrastructure and staff trained to offer virtual learning options for students during closures, Colorado Mountain College — alongside dozens of universities and colleges around the country — have limited classroom offerings and opted for online coursework in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
CMC extended its spring break until March 20 “to allow for faculty and staff to move all credit, ESL and GED/high school equivalency classes to distance learning,” CMC public information officer Debra Crawford-Arensman said in an email. “Those distance learning classes will begin the week of March 23, through April 12.”
All CMC campuses will be closed to the public and all on-campus events and non-credit classes have been canceled until April 12, as well.
Students, however, will continue to be able to access facilities, including dormitories.
“We are keeping residence halls and campuses open for students so that if students are unable to stay elsewhere, they have a place to stay until face-to-face classes resume,” Crawford-Arensman said.
That is not an option afforded students at other institutions across the country, and parents are feeling it locally.
Lisa Raleigh and Gina D’Orazio Stryker are feeling their children’s stress firsthand in the wake of their respective students’ schools’ announcements that they’re shutting down on-campus operations and shifting to online models.
“I have a son at [New York University] and a goddaughter at Fordham,” D’Orazio Stryker said. “They booted everybody out of the dorms. Thankfully, we rented him an apartment in New York because it was cheaper to get an apartment than NYU housing, but he’s quarantined in his room doing online [coursework],” she said.
Raleigh’s daughter, a sophomore at Smith College in Northampton, Mass., is returning to Colorado, though Raleigh is making arrangements in Denver for her so that she doesn’t have to spend an unknown amount of time back in Redstone.
“Dominoes are falling,” Raleigh said. “I got an email today: All of her classes at Smith — $70,000 a year — are now going to be satisfactory/unsatisfactory, and if you want a grade, you have to request it at the end and they won’t be on your GPA. These are massive investments, and are kids are at the greatest time of their life. They say there will be some kind of housing pro-rating, but they are not addressing any kind of tuition reduction.”
Both women know others in the valley in their situation. One couple has a senior at Columbia University who’s been sent home and will likely not have a graduation ceremony. Another, still, has two children heading home, one from Vanderbilt and another from Northeastern.
“Because we put a priority on education here, you have a lot of kids at private schools that are folding quickly,” Raleigh said.
It’s not just parents who are feeling concerned — the students, too, are deeply concerned about the future value of their education.
“He’s written a letter to all of his professors saying, ‘Listen, I want money back,’” D’Orazio Stryker said of her son.