A 26-year-old man who allegedly made an online threat toward a school in Summit County was taken into custody without incident at about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Old Snowmass.
"The subject’s name is Charles Draughn and is currently being held in the custody of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, held on an active felony warrant out of Summit County," a PCSO press release explains. "The individual was believed to be in Pitkin County Wednesday morning and information obtained from law enforcement sources suggested the individual was armed."
Draughn faces charges of felony menacing, misdemeanor menacing and interference with staff/faculty, students of educational institutions, according to a press release from the 5th Judicial District, which includes Summit County.
On Tuesday, Draughn posted several comments on the Summit Daily News' Instagram account, "threatening teachers and school district staff—including Superintendent Tony Byrd," the release continues.
Draughn will be transported to the Summit County Jail in Breckenridge, where he will be held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
According to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, Watson Divide Road and Snowmass Creek Road were closed "to create a somewhat sterile area for us to operate safely" while Draughn was arrested at a residence in Old Snowmass. Those closures were lifted by about 10:15 a.m., he added.
It appeared Draughn was performing job duties at the residence, Burchetta noted. But his alleged actions earlier in the morning, virtually threatening a Summit County school, had triggered cautionary secures for every campus in the Roaring Fork School District and Aspen School District. A "secure," is a protocol in which school business continues as usual inside the building, but nobody is able to enter or leave the premises, Burchetta explained.
At 10:20 a.m., an email to parents from Aspen High School principal Sarah Strassburger confirmed that the campus is no longer on lockout and that "law enforcement determined that the threat was no longer viable and our secure ended."
Still, for Christine Benedetti, who was dropping her child off at the Early Learning Center Wednesday morning and unable to leave when the school went into lockout, it was a terrifying experience.
"I had to go into the corner and hide with my child … They didn’t know what was going on," she said. "Everyone was great — the kids were great, the teachers were great — but ... the gun-control conversation, given the light of the shootings that have happened this week, it’s not fair that this is what we’re doing to teachers, especially, after everything they’ve been through!”
At 9:09 a.m., the ELC issued an email to parents alerting them of the lockout.
“The ELC is currently in lockout along with the rest of the schools in the district. We are in contact with the Aspen Police Department. They are taking precautions for an incident that is currently mid-valley,” the ELC email reads. “Business is continuing like usual in the building. No parents or children may come in our out right now. We will keep parents updated as soon as we have more information.”
Aspen Police Department’s Bill Linn declined comment Wednesday morning, though Walter Stowe, public information officer for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, clarified that the lockouts were “out of an abundance of caution.”
“What happened is somebody did an online threat — said he was going to shoot up a school in Summit County — and since that’s relatively close to our area … that’s why we’re doing a lockout. That’s why the ‘abundance of caution’ is said; it’s not really our area that’s threatened, but it’s close enough.”
The secure protocols started downvalley, in Roaring Fork School District’s Glenwood Springs campuses, then trickled upvalley per recommendations from law enforcement, RFSD spokesperson Kelsy Been said.
“Shortly thereafter, they asked our Carbondale schools to implement a secure protocol, and then finally our Basalt schools,” she said. “It was out of an abundance of caution due to some kind of general online threat to school safety that is somehow connected to Summit County.”
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh also confirmed that all schools in his district were in lockout at the advice of local law enforcement.
Draughn has two Facebook profiles, one of which lists Crystal River Spas and Pink Monkey Studio both as current employers. But Nathan Cox, owner of Pink Monkey and director of the Aspen District Theatre, says that isn't the case. Draughn worked in a part-time capacity for Pink Monkey briefly, and his last day of work was Aug. 26.
"I'm as surprised as anybody," Cox said upon learning of Draughn's threats and subsequent arrest on Wednesday. "I haven't spoken to him in months. There are so many extremist rabbit holes on the internet — I'm sad to see he apparently got sucked down some of those."
The PCSO issued a statement Wednesday thanking the myriad agencies that offered mutual aid in the investigation and arrest.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Carbondale Police Department, Snowmass Police Department, Aspen Police Department, Basalt Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Dillon Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield Sheriff’s Office, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for their participation in the safe apprehension of this wanted individual," the PCSO release emphasizes.
Editor's note: Christine Benedetti is the wife of David Cook, who is an owner and publisher of the Aspen Daily News.