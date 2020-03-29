On March 26, the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal published its final edition before an indefinite suspension. The end came quickly after COVID-19’s impacts multiplied for a second consecutive week. We apologize for the untimely exit and inability of the Journal’s talented staff to properly say their goodbyes.
Aspen Daily News publisher David Cook and writer and editor M. John Fayhee assembled a staff of seasoned correspondents and new voices when they launched the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal on Dec. 13, 2018, The time seemed right for a midvalley publication that spoke especially to Basalt, its politics and people. Businesses were humming along as evidenced by healthy tax collections (especially in Willits), though the business community was guarded in its optimism just months after the Lake Christine Fire.
I became editor in May (which seems like a world ago) and during that time I have loved working with the correspondents, columnists and photographers, all storytellers in their own right. We only scratched the surface of the Roaring Fork Weekly Journal’s potential during its 15-month run.
The paper’s archive is available at RFweeklyjournal.com. David Cook’s publisher’s note may be read here.
The Journal’s recent sponsorship of three Basalt Town Council political forums (two of which were moderated by our own Todd Hartley) was an example of where we saw the paper’s future heading, with a renewed emphasis on government accountability. The paper’s schools and sports coverage were other strengths, our readers told us. Reuniting with my former Snowmass Sun colleague, correspondent Steve Alldredge, has been a highlight, and working with the RFWJ’s columnists was a favorite part of the job and some of the genius behind John Fayhee’s vision for the paper. Quite honestly, how many editors have the latitude to run a column by Jim Duke called “Kiss My Ass?”
Maybe someday the time will be right for this or another midvalley paper (please support the nonprofit Sopris Sun). Maybe someday we will return to ordinary times. But in the meantime, the spirit of the Journal remains and will inform future coverage in our mothership, the Aspen Daily News. Today’s edition includes a few of the Journal’s unpublished stories.