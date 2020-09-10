If Rocky Mountain Industrials, owner of the Mid-Continent Quarry (also known as the Transfer Trail Limestone Quarry), gets its way, the decisions hampering its operations in April last year will be overturned by a judge.
In the latest in its civil suit against the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners and — per its request to intervene as a co-defendant — the city of Glenwood Springs, RMI’s legal team is arguing that the former governmental body both exceeded its jurisdiction and abused its discretion last year when it issued two notices of violation against the Denver-based company regarding its quarry operations.
Using a legal procedural maneuver, Garfield and Hecht attorneys — who represent RMI — filed a motion Wednesday in Garfield County District Court outlining five arenas in which they maintain the BOCC failed to cite evidence for its issuing the violations against their client. Rather, RMI, through its representation, maintains the notices of violations resulting from a public review meeting held April 22 last year were retaliatory against the company’s proposed quarry expansion — not its then current operations.
“The decisions were, at least in part, political tactics. There has been unwarranted public hostility toward RMI due to its contemplated future plans to expand the quarry,” according to the recently filed court document. “In fact, Garfield County and the City of Glenwood Springs consider themselves “at war” with RMI. As such, the April 22 meeting was nothing more than a procedural formality — a fait accompli.”
The limestone quarry sits on public lands; RMI merely owns the quarry lease, which it bought in 2016. The county commissioners and city officials contend that local municipalities have the ability to regulate on federal lands. RMI disagrees, pointing to a legal hierarchy in which the federal government trumps state and local entities.
So on April 22, 2019, almost 200 people packed into the Glenwood Springs Middle School to oppose the company’s current operations and address allegations that those operations were not in compliance with Garfield County’s special use permit. Those allegations largely came from the Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, a grassroots collective dedicated to fighting the proposed expansion that would take the limestone quarry from its roughly 20 acres to more than 320 acres. The alleged complaints ranged from what type and size of limestone was being extracted and sold to when those operations were taking place in the context of seasonal wildlife closures.
RMI argues that it had exceptions granted by the BLM to operate during the Dec. 15 to April 15 restriction window outlined in the special permit.
“Similar to past years, the BLM has no data to indicate that higher levels of quarrying operations is causing an unacceptable disturbance to wintering wildlife,” BLM Field Manager Larry Sandoval wrote in a Dec. 3 letter granting an exception.
In March, the Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance sued the BLM in federal court, alleging it wasn’t following its own rules in allowing RMI such leeway. In May, the BOCC filed a motion to intervene in that lawsuit.
Still, the newest argument in RMI’s suit, if successful — and it will almost certainly end up in an appeals court, regardless of the judge’s decision — would overturn the notices of violation, allowing operations to resume. Local opposition to the proposed expansion plans inappropriately influenced the BOCC’s determinations leading to the violations, according to the filing, and should therefore be found invalid.
“The BOCC’s findings and the first and second [notices of violation] are not legitimate exercises of Garfield County’s regulatory authority. They are the exemplification of arbitrary and capricious decision-making caused by regulators’ pursuit of a political agenda and a decision to go to war with a private business acting lawfully,” it states.
The BOCC and city will have an opportunity to submit a response, followed by RMI filing an official reply, before any decision is made on the matter.