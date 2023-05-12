The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority aims to make a big dent in its employee housing shortage and a small dent in its greenhouse emissions in one fell swoop.
The bus agency plans to convert 42 motel units at the former Rodeway Inn in West Glenwood Springs into year-round studio residences for employees. RFTA purchased the motel for $4.8 million last fall. Staff has been working on a renovation plan and is ready to put the project out to bid in June, according to Mike Hermes, RFTA director of facilities and capital projects.
The renovation will occur in two stages with the goal of completing one building in March 2024 and the second by July, Hermes said. The finished studio apartments will be 260 square feet.
“They should look pretty good when we’re done,” Hermes told the RFTA board of directors on Thursday. The housing will help with the organization’s efforts to recruit and retain employees, he said.
RFTA’s senior management and board have made it a top priority to add affordable housing. The lack of housing required RFTA to dial back service at times last year. The agency also had to turn down a state of Colorado grant that would have allowed it to offer free service for part of summer 2022. The state program was designed to promote mass transit. RFTA couldn’t participate because it didn’t have the drivers to handle a potential influx in riders.
Like every employer in the valley, RFTA realizes its future capability to maintain service and grow depends on securing housing. It is undertaking a $50,000 study to develop a housing plan.
Meanwhile, the old Rodeway Inn will help it get started. Hermes said one building will be available for employees this summer as renovations begin on the other building. It must upgrade the fire sprinkler and alarm system, upgrade electrical power to each unit, create kitchenettes for each unit, install vinyl flooring, add soundproofing and add stainless steel appliances.
“I think it’s important for the public to understand that we’re building nice places for our employees to live in,” board chairwoman Jeanne McQueeney said.
RFTA isn’t identifying how much it has budgeted for the renovations because it doesn’t want to tip off potential bidders.
One part of the planned renovation that gave the board pause was a plan to replace three natural gas boilers with updated gas systems. Prior to discussing the employee housing renovations, RFTA’s board spent about 30 minutes talking about its climate action plan, which it hopes to finalize in coming months. RFTA’s goal is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from the 2019 baseline level and by 90% by 2050. While converting to an electric vehicle fleet will be a big step in achieving the goal, RFTA also wants to make its buildings as environmentally friendly as possible. So board members urged the staff to research if electric boilers could be used for domestic hotel water for the units and shared laundry.
Hermes said the plan was to replace the aging natural gas boilers with more efficient natural gas models. At first glance, he said, it appeared electric boilers aren’t as efficient and are more expensive.
Jonathan Godes, Glenwood Springs councilman and RFTA board member, said he was concerned about buying new natural gas boilers and “locking us in” to a fossil fuel source for the next 30-some years.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman agreed the proposed move was “hard to swallow.” He suggested RFTA play out the useful life of the existing boilers and replace them with electric boilers when needed.
The board asked Hermes to further research the possibilities.