Jesús Rodriguez says he grew up in a community similar to the Roaring Fork School District and that his time as both a student and an educator will help him to work with the community and advance the district’s goals.
Rodriguez is one of three finalists for the district’s superintendent position. He flew in from Dallas on Wednesday and planned to meet many members of district staff today. He will participate in a public forum tonight.
The Colorado native is currently chief academic officer for the Dallas Independent School District, the 16th largest school district in the United States. He holds degrees from three Colorado higher education institutions, highlighted by a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Denver and a master’s in educational equity and cultural diversity from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
“I grew up in a community a little bit larger than the Roaring Fork Schools communities combined, but very similar demographics, particularly in terms of racial and socioeconomic diversity,” Rodriguez said. “I know some great things are already happening and I know there’s a ton of community support. There’s a lot of opportunity as well, especially with English language learners and students.
“I get to bring the right set of eyes.”
Rodriguez was born in Denver but is an educational product of Weld RE3-J and 27J school districts in Hudson and Brighton, respectively. Both districts, in today’s enrollment, are similar to Roaring Fork’s with large Latino and Hispanic populations. Neither are above the 50% threshold like RFSD, but sit in the mid-40s and represent the largest demographic in each.
He led CU-Boulder’s BUENO Center for Multicultural Education and helped increase a performance gap between English learners and English-first students as a principal of Trevista at Horace Mann. He said of a third-grade cohort he inherited, around 5% met grade-readiness expectations. By the fifth-grade, that group improved to 29%. While noting that 31% not meeting expectations was a “tragedy,” Rodriguez’s school was awarded a Mark of Excellence from the Colorado Department of Education for progress like the assessment improvement.
(In Roaring Fork Schools, English learners similarly have lagged behind English first-language students at younger grades.)
Rodriguez acknowledged the proximity to Denver makes the two regions not a completely apples-to-apples comparison, but believes they have similar affluence gaps.
“(In REJ-3), there’s about half the student population that come from more affluent backgrounds and about half who come from more socioeconomically challenged backgrounds,” Rodriguez said. “Being in a large urban setting also impacts resources, so when you think about the availability of community partners to help or philanthropists or organizers, there’s just a lot more resources to go around in a big city like Denver.”
Compared to the other two finalists — Tammy Clementi and Joe Lopez — Rodriguez appears to have the least direct superintendent experience. Clementi served as an interim superintendent at the small Aguilar Reorganized 6 School District for six months in 2008 while Lopez has served as superintendent of two different Texas school districts, currently at the Kermit Independent School District.
However, Rodriguez served as an instructional superintendent for Denver Public Schools for more than two years and currently oversees content for the more than 150,000 students in Dallas.
He also has family ties to the valley, with an uncle-in-law in Carbondale.
“I see a vision for a prosperous future for all students in Roaring Fork Schools,” Rodriguez said. “It’s built on educational justice. A teacher saved my life. I was lucky to get second chances and our children in our public education system should not have to depend on luck.
“I am honored and humbled to be considered in the mix at all. I’ve heard a ton about the Roaring Fork schools and there’s a ton for me to learn as well.”
Rodriguez will meet with school personnel today before participating in a community forum tonight at the Roaring Fork School District office in Carbondale.
Lopez will meet the community on Monday and Clementi will follow on Tuesday.