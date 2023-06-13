Provocateur David Lesh is ratcheting up his fight with the federal government by filing a second appeal of convictions of two petty offenses for riding a snowmobile in a closed area of national forest and unauthorized use of national forest for a business purpose.
Lesh is claiming, in part, that one of the convictions violates his constitutional right to freedom of speech.
Lesh filed an appeal on Thursday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. He was convicted of two petty offenses by a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Grand Junction in October 2021. Lesh appealed but the convictions were upheld by a different judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado in March.
Lesh was sentenced to pay $10,000 in fines and perform 160 hours of community service.
In a 57-page appeal, Lesh contends that government prosecutors never proved it was him on the snowmobile at a terrain park at Keystone ski area while it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.
He also contends that he was unfairly prosecuted for posting photos of the snowmobile tricks on his personal social media account that allegedly benefitted his business. The Forest Service requires permits for photo shoots that use national forestlands for the benefit of a business. Lesh contends the photos were never used to promote the outdoor apparel company he owns and operates.
Lesh’s attorneys with the Washington, D.C.-based New Civil Liberties Alliance contend the case is an example of the “Administrative State’s” abuse of power and an erosion of constitutional rights.
“America’s vast public lands are worthy of protection, but that important endeavor should not be achieved through serious deprivations of constitutional rights,” the appeal brief claimed.
The federal prosecutors have until July 10 to file a response brief. Lesh’s attorneys are asking the court of appeals to schedule oral arguments in the case.
While the case centers on acts in Summit County, it’s been followed by people in the Roaring Fork Valley because of Lesh’s previous antics. He was spotted riding a snowmobile in July 2019 on lands closed to motorized use on Independence Pass. Lesh reached a plea agreement for that incident and was sentenced to public service and fined. While that case was winding through the federal court system, Lesh posed photos of himself allegedly defecating in Maroon Lake and balancing on a log in Hanging Lake. Both activities are prohibited. Lesh posted a caption on the Maroon Lake photo saying, “Moved to Colorado 15 years ago, finally made it to Maroon Lake. A scenic dump with no one there was worth the wait.” The U.S. government didn’t pursue charges when it determined the photos were likely doctored.
In his appeal for the convictions in the Keystone case, Lesh argued the feds “did not prove the elements of either crime.” While the Keystone terrain park was marked as closed, Lesh contends the Forest Service failed to adequately post maps showing where snowmobiling was and was not permitted. In addition, he claims there was no evidence that Lesh performed a work activity of service when he posted the photos of the snowmobiling performing jumps.
“Their theory is that the posting demonstrated the commercial nature of his activity — he supposedly believed that posting photos of himself snowmobiling on NFS lands would create publicity and thereby generate increased sales of his clothing line,” the appeal said. “But to punish Lesh for posting photos on Instagram is a clear violation of his First Amendment speech right, particularly in the absence of evidence that he ever sought or received compensation for his postings.”
Lesh said his photos were never posted or linked to his outdoor gear company so, therefore, they didn’t qualify as a commercial endeavor.
“There is nothing inherently commercial about being photographed driving a snowmobile,” the appeal said. “Rather, the Government contends that Lesh’s activities were rendered commercial only after he posted pictures of those activities on his Instagram account. In other words, Lesh is being criminally prosecuted for his speech — not his conduct. That prosecution raises serious First Amendment concerns.”
The appeal contends that an executive of a company who posts pictures of himself or herself enjoying a visit to a national forest could be committing unauthorized use if they are wearing or using products offered for sale by their company.
“What about an athlete sponsored by an outdoor sportswear company posting a photo of themselves wearing their sponsored gear on a hike along an NFS trail on their day off?” the appeal asked. “Or one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of #vanlife influences posting photos of their camping setup on a NFS site which happens to include visibly branded products?”
The attorneys with the civil rights organization also contend the government violated Lesh’s Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial. The judge who upheld the convictions said there is a standard practice in the federal court system of not offering the option of a jury trial when the charges are petty offenses. The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld that practice, the earlier ruling stated.
New Civil Liberties Alliance issued a press release on the appeal and created a “case summary” page complete with a video featuring Lesh on its webpage at https://nclalegal.org/u-s-v-david-lesh/.