In its third year as an X Games event, the clear thing about Knuckle Huck is that there are no rules. As athletes fling themselves down the roller — or “knuckle” — on the side of the slopestyle ramp, they are allowed to slide on their bottoms, their heads or even another competitor laying on their back, snowboard in the air. After a stylish hand drag or two, they will then shoot into the air above the falling slope on the front side, throwing in Cabs, corks, and nollies before landing the jump.
After winning his X Games debut event Friday night, 17-year-old Dusty Henricksen had the signature widemouth grin that you see on all competitors’ faces through Knuckle Hucks’ 20-minute jam session.
“I’m so stoked; I had a blast up there,” Henricksen said. “That’s what it is all about, just having fun. It’s so sick to just watch everybody just go have a good time.”
X Games introduced the event for snowboarders in 2019 and for skiers last year. Norweigian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland is credited with popularizing the sport by posting videos of his tricks off the knuckle to social media. As other athletes got on board, X Games decided to give it its own place in the spotlight underneath the lights at Buttermilk Mountain.
“I remember they were like, ‘This year, we are going to bring Knuckle Huck into X Games.’ I was like dude, I grew up watching X Games when I was a kid, and then to have something like this in X Games — it was insane,” Kleveland said.
Kleveland took home X Games Norway gold in the event in 2020, one of the last competitions before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to an abrupt finish.
“It’s basically just a massive roller, especially here at X Games. You just regulate your speed and do whatever you want on the knuckle. Just try to be as creative as possible and blow everybody’s mind,” he said.
Back at it
While Kleveland may have brought the sport to the forefront of the park-rat bag of tricks, dodging a jump and scooting off to the side is a typical move throughout any terrain park.
“I guess technically I’ve been training for it my whole life,” said X Games Ski Slopestyle gold medalist Tom Wallisch.
“When you’re skiing through a terrain park, when the weather is bad — or maybe the light is not good or you didn’t feel like hitting the jump — you go off the knuckle, and you do a trick anyway,” he said.
Wallisch no longer competes in the X Games events. Instead, he is at the venue announcing the play-by-play and offering ski analysis during the broadcast of the events. However, when X Games announced the addition of Ski Knuckle Huck last year, he couldn’t resist entering the competition.
“It’s just a different event from some of the other X Games stuff,” he said. “It’s that feeling of just skiing the terrain park with your friends that we all grew up doing and we all love doing. That’s why you see a smile on absolutely everyone’s face as they compete in that event.”
Wallisch is not the only one to fit back into his ski boots to play in the contest. Today, Jossi Wells will return to the X Games to participate in the Ski Knuckle Huck event, scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
“Both of us grew up watching — and then doing — X Games, and it’s an atmosphere or event like nothing else in the world. So you really can’t say no to an invite, especially for a fun event like Knuckle [Huck],” Wallisch said.
Jamie Anderson, X Games’ most decorated female athlete, also joined in on the fun on Friday when a last-minute spot opened up on the roster. The move made history as the first snowboarding event to feature both men and women.
“In hindsight, she would’ve been a great pick to be in the event off the bat,” Wallisch said. “It really isn’t gender specific, and that’s what also differentiates it from the other events. It’s just a good time.”
Knuckle Huck isn’t just diverse at the extreme level. Unlike Aspen-Snowmass, not every resort has multiple built superpipes or big-air jumps that allow athletes to build skills at the level required for X Games. But you can find a roller anywhere.
“What I love about it is, if you are from Pennsylvania like me, I never had a jump that was the size of the X Games Big Air jump anywhere near where I live — I could never do that sport,” Wallisch said. “But there’s always been a jump of some size where you could do a knuckle trick. It’s just that much more approachable for kids around the world; no matter how big your resort is, you can go try these tricks.”
Kleveland attributes that accessibility to the rising popularity of the sport.
“I feel like people really love watching it because they can refer to it, since everybody can go out and do it compared to big air and slopestyle,” he said.
No rules
Unlike the rest of the X Games 2021 events, wherein a competitor is judged only by their best attempt, winning Knuckle Huck requires charming the judges throughout your performance. And there is only one medal given out — silver and bronze medals do not exist.
“It’s only one winner, so you gotta give it everything,” Kleveland said. “You get six or seven laps and you have to go crazy and try to impress the judges.”
If there was a second place, though, Kleveland would have likely earned it Friday night, turning in a consistent evening of drags, flips and twirls.
“My strategy is to start off kind of easy, just get kind of comfortable. With X Games, when you get into the zone, it’s just crazy the adrenaline that it gives you. Every single lap that you do you are getting more amped and just want to do something crazy,” Kleveland said.
As the rest of the X Games events put their stars under higher and higher pressure to perform never-before-seen tricks, the addition of a light-hearted, creative event brings the weekend back to its roots.
“The X Games has always been kind of the place for rebellion and new sports and new extreme things,” Wallisch said. “What’s so special about [Knuckle Huck] is that it’s really not a sport you can break down and judge like slopestyle. I don’t think it could ever be in the Olympics, per se, because it’s not that quantifiable. It’s judged so much on overall impression that it’s kind of like its own special thing.”
Huck to the future
Both Kleveland and Wallisch have their eyes on seven-time X Games gold medalist Henrik Harlaut for tonight’s Ski Knuckle Huck event. His 360-degree nose butter into a backflip did not win him the gold last year, but it will remain on top of every highlight reel indefinitely.
“He is obviously a world-class force in slopestyle and big air, but I think Knuckle Huck … it’s his time to shine,” Wallisch said.
It is only the second year for the ski event, which trails its snowboarding cousin in notoriety.
“I love watching ski, too. It’s amazing,” Kleveland said.
And, he said, the sport is just bound to grow from here, as new riders and skiers try hucking new tricks off bigger rollers in an ever-increasingly unique way.
“It’s been progressing like crazy the past couple of years. When we started doing it, it was just simple and cozy, but now it’s like we are throwing doubles off the knuckle,” Kleveland said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be looking in the future, but i’m excited to see what it’s bringing.”