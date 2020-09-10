A driver and her passenger suffered relatively minor injuries Wednesday morning when the SUV they were riding in rolled over after striking a concrete barrier. Both were transported to Aspen Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy Anthony Todaro.
“The were lucky they didn’t have worse injuries,” Todaro said, and added that both airbags in the vehicle had deployed.
Todaro said the Colorado State Patrol was investigating the accident and said that a second vehicle, a gray sedan, may have made contact with the Toyota SUV before the rollover.
One lane of Highway 82 eastbound at mile marker 33 between Jack Gredig Lane and Pitkin Iron was closed for much of the morning commute until the accident site was cleared after 10 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said the accident investigation was still ongoing and witness statements gathered.
“Once we get more witness statements, we’ll ascertain how involved (the second vehicle was) or if it was simply on the scene and left,” he said.