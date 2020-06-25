When Gov. Jared Polis dubbed marijuana dispensaries essential businesses during the COVID-19 shutterings that swept the state, Jesse Stanley paid particular attention.
Also not lost on him and his six brothers, who together co-founded the cannabidiol behemoth Charlotte’s Web, was that Colorado’s resort communities were hit particularly hard among the economic shutdowns.
So when they launched ReCreate — a brand boasting whole-plant tinctures and edibles that blend lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, and CBD — they saw an opportunity to offer some financial, as well as physiological, relief.
“Launching a brand in the middle of a pandemic and trying to navigate that has been interesting, but it’s also allowed us the opportunities to do this COVID relief program,” Stanley said.
“It allows us to help the people who are in need because overnight, the numbers of people in need increased dramatically — layoffs and furloughs and reduced hours and even testing positive for COVID-19. We wanted to make sure we could get out there and get ahead of this.”
They’re putting their money where their mouth is, so to speak — to the tune of $100,000.
By partnering with dispensaries in California and Colorado — ReCreate is based in Denver — the Stanley brothers are able to get their new tinctures into the hands of people for whom marijuana is part of their self-care routines, but who may not be able to afford to continue to do so. The ReCreate website has a prominent “COVID Relief '' tab on its homepage, recreatecannabis.com.
“Cannabis has been deemed essential, so those that need it should have it,” the webpage reads. “We’re teaming up with our partners to provide $100,000 worth of product to those affected by COVID-19.”
One of those partners is Roots RX, which has locations in both Aspen and Basalt.
“You get this very synergistic relationship with [local partners],” Stanley said. “RootsRx, they partnered with us to do this relief program. For them to step up and partner with us on this is just the perfect relationship because mountain communities were hit really hard. I hope that bounces back, but a lot of these people aren’t going to get those jobs back, so hopefully we can step in and help in a way during these tough times.”
It’s all on a good-faith basis: customers simply fill out an online submission form through the ReCreate website with their name, email address and zip code. No questions asked, they’ll receive an email confirmation to show budtenders at their respective local dispensary — in the Roaring Fork Valley, Roots RX — that will earn them a tincture for $1.
Roots RX general manager Brittany Centifanto agreed that the partnership with ReCreate was a natural fit. In fact, the tincture giveaway is just one avenue under a larger relief program that the Western Slope dispensary chain spearheads.
“All six Roots RX locations have taken this chaotic time in stride,” she said in an email. “The priority has been to support our staff and community through partnerships like this with the Stanley Brothers, along with doing community giveback efforts such as donating 5% of proceeds from edible sales to local food banks in our communities.”
Additionally, the company commissioned a Leadville artist, BA Dallas, to create a limited edition work, sold in poster and sticker formats, for which all proceeds benefit the Navajo Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“These Native American tribes have seen the same amount of per capita infection rates as [New York City], without the same federal dollars for relief, threatening the lives of many on reservations today,” according to the Roots RX website. “The loss of elders in tribes deeply impacts future generations. … To learn more, visit navajohopisolidarity.org.”
Centifanto noted that it’s not just vulnerable populations in need of extra care amid the COVID-19 pandemic — she’s particularly attuned to staff morale, as well.
“While business continues to be busy in all stores, the limited contact and curbside pickup has meant less time with our valued customers. We hear a lot from our staff that they miss that interaction,” she said. “Other than that, we are taking these uncertain times one day at a time and trying to find ways to help each other. Cannabis unifies people, and we will continue to seek ways to be more unified.”
Stanley hopes that his family’s new products will offer an option for people who have been curious about THC but are wary of its psychoactive effects.
“There’s so many people that have tried cannabis and they’re like, ‘That’s not for me.’ That’s because someone gave them a brownie with the inappropriate dosage and they got extremely high and uncomfortable. It doesn’t have to be that way,” he said.
And at a time when stress levels are spiked and sustained — Pitkin County has an emotional check-in survey as well as a physical symptom tracker on its website — industry professionals are optimistic that marijuana may have a place in managing people’s overall wellbeing.
“THC and CBD help regulate homeostasis, and your body can’t do anything well without balance,” he continued.