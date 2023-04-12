Aspen City Council officially changed guards at its Tuesday regular meeting with the swearing in of Bill Guth and Sam Rose.
Tuesday’s meeting included former council members Rachel Richards and Skippy Mesirow present for a few items of business including a proclamation for National Donate Life Month and the Chris Klug Foundation. After that, Guth and Rose were sworn in and tended to their first items of business as council members.
“I do want to say that it’s an honor and a privilege to be here,” Guth said. “I’m excited to share my perspective and help shape the future of Aspen.”
Rose, who at the age of 29 replaced Richards as the youngest person elected to the council, said he saw his age as an opportunity to contribute to the Aspen community for a long time.
“I’m just very excited to be here, and it’s going to be a journey for a while,” he said.
Mayor Torre also was sworn in for his third and final term. He thanked those who voted for him; and to the 1,000 voters who did not support him for mayor, he said their voices were heard.
“I am just an Aspenite,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 30 years. There were issues and items that got me galvanized to run for a seat up here, but I’m just like any other community member. I’m not perfect. I don’t hold all the answers, but I do have a willingness to work with every member of our community. My biggest hope is to inspire others for community participation.”
When it was time to get down to business, the new council heard first readings of three ordinances, including an amendment to the spring supplemental budget with funding requests for a variety of services.
Guth said he had concerns about several of the items, including a $200,000 request for a five-year lease with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association for space in the Armory building.
“Personally, I think it’s an irresponsible use of money to spend dollars on a building that very soon can and should be converted to use as desired by the community,” he said. “This building, as you may have heard me talk about, would be a wonderful asset for this community as a food hall, a really interactive community gathering space. I think we should get to work on it right away, and I think the timing of the five years is a tragic mistake.”
Rose said he would also be interested in having more discussion about the future use of the Armory and the ramifications of the five-year lease with ACRA. The council unanimously passed the ordinance on first reading and will discuss it further at second reading when public comments also are allowed.
Later in the meeting, the council chose a mayor pro tem and assigned council members to other boards such as the Aspen Pitkin-County Housing Authority board of directors. Those decisions were not made before press time.
Several members of the public also attended the meeting and thanked Mesirow and Richards for their years of service. Former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland spoke to Richards’s accomplishments over her 30-year career and Mesirow’s “imaginative” campaign.
Current, incoming and outgoing council members also thanked Mesirow and Richards for their service. Torre read aloud messages he wrote to each of them, and called both an “inspiration.” In Richards’ case, he said that was an understatement.
“Words cannot fully express what you have contributed to your family, friends, community and beyond,” he said. “I have nothing but the utmost respect and thanks for you.”