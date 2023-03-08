Sam Rose and Bill Guth were elected to the Aspen City Council on Tuesday, while incumbent Skippy Mesirow fell short by 213 votes.
Rose earned the most votes with 2,323, and Guth came in second with 1,499. Mesirow received 1,286 votes.
“I'm just honored beyond belief,” Rose said, shortly after seeing the final election results. “Aspen really is the best place on earth to call home and to be a representative of this place is the highest honor to me, personally.”
Rose said he believes it was his “genuine hardwork and dedication” that contributed to his success in the race, noting that he feels like he’s been “running for the last two years.” His bid for a council seat in 2021 fell short.
This time around, though, Rose ran a more sophisticated campaign, he said.
“I feel like I ran a more sophisticated campaign between the website and just understanding targeted voter data and just understanding this town better … being on the Planning and Zoning Commission, joining the 9th Judicial District [performance commission], getting my master’s in finance and continuing with the volunteer firefighting and response,” Rose said. “I just really felt like I truly engrained myself in this community in a way that I really could understand the issues and what needs to be done to help fix everything.”
Guth, a businessman and developer with strong support from the local real estate industry, thanked his campaign team members and his family for their support throughout his first council campaign. Guth’s campaign raised the most money of all five city council and mayoral candidates this season and he said he was grateful for the support.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think I’m excited to be able to contribute to the future of Aspen and have representation on the city council and make Aspen a better place for all of us.”
After seeing the final results, Mesirow was all smiles despite the results, and said he plans to take some time off after his term comes to an end in April. The next council will be sworn in on April 11.
“I ran exactly the race I wanted to run,” Mesirow said. “I’m hopeful that the changes we brought forward will have an impact. I’m going to be here till I’m 90 plus, so we’ve got plenty of time.”
Earlier in the day, the candidates were in campaign mode right up until 7 p.m., making phone calls, waving signs and doing what they could to get out the vote ahead of the polls closing.
“I spent all morning reaching out to non-supporters, getting them to the polls. A lot of them said they are voting today or did late last night,” Rose said a few hours before the polls closed.
He added that he expected to see the majority of votes come in closer to the 7 p.m. cutoff. Looking back on the campaign he ran, his second race for a city council seat, Rose said he was feeling cautiously optimistic about his chances and that he felt that he’d run a successful campaign.
Mesirow, who spent the hours leading up to the end of Election Day making last-minute phone calls with members of his campaign team, said he felt the policies he proposed were meant to move the community forward, if not to be agreed upon.
“I think I’ve been really, really, really honest and transparent. I think I’ve been genuine about what I want to do,” Mesirow said. “I think I’ve put out things that are required to move our community forward, and because they’re new, they’re naturally going to have detractors.
"I haven’t done the easy political thing," Mesirow added. "I’ve done a leadership thing, and that was my goal. The first goal in this campaign was to move the conversation. The second goal was to win, and I think that’s pretty different from what I’ve seen from others.”
Guth said earlier in the evening that he was excited to see how the community voted. He spent the day making phone calls and waving signs along Main Street, accompanied by his wife and children.
“I’m excited to see how the community votes,” he said. “I’m obviously hopeful to be able to contribute to Aspen.”
The voting threshold in the council race was 1,151 votes, meaning that if Guth had earned fewer than the threshold, he and Mesirow would have gone to a runoff.
Reporter Jacqueline Reynolds contributed to this story.