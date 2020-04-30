Ruedi Reservoir won’t open until at least June 1 for recreation as COVID-19 concerns have prompted the regional forester as well as the Ruedi Water and Power Authority to put a closure on its boat ramps and campgrounds located about 15 miles east of Basalt.
“We are unsure if the closure will be prolonged further in the summer” beyond June 1, said Matt Yamashita, District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“We’re waiting for our new marching orders and see where they’re going to lead us,” Yamashita said of what he called “unprecedented times.”
Basalt Town Councilman Ryan Slack announced Tuesday night during the council meeting that Ruedi’s opening for the 2020 season would be delayed.
Impacted are the Ruedi boat ramp and 81 campsites in popular campgrounds like Little Mattie and Dearhamer, which are managed by the White River National Forest. Sailors flock to Ruedi’s cool waters during summer as do power boat enthusiasts, windsurfers and paddle boarders. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout is popular.
The nearly 1,000 acre recreation facility, which at its pinnacle has a 285-foot dam, was constructed in 1964-68 by the Bureau of Reclamation, built as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas project during its development of transbasin diversions form the Western Slope to the Front Range.
April Long, director of Ruedi Water and Power Authority, was not available for comment Wednesday.
An alert on the White River National Forest’s website notes:
“As of April 7, 2020 through May 31, 2020, the USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region implemented changes to recreation facilities and activities to minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19. Developed recreation sites are temporarily closed while dispersed camping, hiking and river uses are allowed, although discouraged. Closed developed recreation sites include campgrounds, day-use areas, picnic areas, and any other constructed facility amenities — such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets, and trash cans and trash collection services.”
There are also fire restrictions within the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain region effective April 7. “USA Forest Service officials are taking the necessary steps to ensure first responders are available to safely respond and manage incidents.
“These fire restrictions will prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and reduce firefighter expire to COVID-19 during the current pandemic.”
CPW’s Yamashita said Wednesday, “We understand it’s an inconvenience, something we’re all have to live with.” But he stressed that with regard to coronavirus’s impacts, “We’re all in it together.”
For more information:
Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District: (970) 827-5715, Email Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District
Aspen-Sopris Ranger District: (970) 963-2266, Email Aspen-Sopris Ranger District