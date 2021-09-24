For more than 50 years, Ruggerfest has welcomed rugby players from all over the world to Aspen for some hard-hitting competition and good spirits.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament will feature 30 teams, Ruggerfest Chairman John Staub said Thursday afternoon.
“This event’s been going on for 53 years and it’s the epitome of Aspen,” Staub said of Ruggerfest. “It’s like a big family reunion for the valley and rugby around the United States.”
The Kansas City Blues Rugby Football Club won the first Ruggerfest in 1968 and since then, teams from Denver, Minneapolis, San Francisco and — on numerous occasions — even the local Gentleman of Aspen have taken home the tournament’s top prize.
For the first time in more than half a century, the renowned rugby festival in Aspen was canceled in 2020, another casualty of the pandemic. But, like the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience and Food & Wine Aspen Classic earlier this month, Ruggerfest is back. It kicked off Thursday, and will run through Sunday, with all matches taking place at Wagner and Rio Grande parks.
“The people that have been here for 30 or 40 years, that don’t get to see each other that much, run into each other at Ruggerfest,” Staub said. “You always see your friends at Ruggerfest and it’s just a good vibe.”
The theme for this year’s tournament is “Rucking into the ’20s” and will include different divisions for men and women of all ages. The rugby tournament has an open division and a women’s division, as well as divisions for players in their 40s, 50s and older.
“There will be rugby all day and it’s a great environment,” Staub said. “The greatest thing about Ruggerfest is there is no admission fee to Ruggerfest and there never will be an admission fee.”
As a result of the delta variant, all athletes participating in this year’s tournament must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event.
“We’re hoping to welcome them to our community in a safe and healthy manner,” Aspen Mayor Torre said of this year’s Ruggerfest participants. “We’re hoping also that the participants that are arriving respect that.”
Although Pitkin County recently reinstated a mask mandate, the face-covering requirement only applies to people who are indoors. Staub said he was proud of the event’s players and organizers for being compliant and showing proof of vaccination or negative test results without issues.
“Ruggerfest has always just been a really great opportunity for people from around the country, and truly around the world, to come and enjoy Aspen,” Torre said. “It’s an event that I love that Aspen gets to host and I really appreciate the visitors that come with it.”