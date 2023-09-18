It’s a feat only accomplished twice before in Ruggerfest history, but the 2023 Gentlemen of Aspen joined the illustrious company of winning their third consecutive tournament title in the 55th iteration.
Aspen swept through the season-closing tournament in five games culminating in a redemptive victory in the finals over the Denver Water Dogs — the only team to deal the Gents a loss this season, which came in the finals of the Cow Pie Tournament in July. Now, the Gentlemen close a successful season on the highest possible note.
“It’s the perfect finish,” Gents coach Ben Mitchell said. “I think everyone has an eye on Ruggerfest every year and it’s pretty special to get the win.”
Aspen beat the Water Dogs in pool play on Saturday and thanks to teams dropping out of the tournament got a chance to see them in the finals of a tournament once again. And, unlike the previous two Ruggerfest victories that required second-half comebacks, the Gents controlled the game from the get-go.
Denver stopped a rush right on the tryline early, but a three-point kick got the Gents on the board. They scored two quick tries early, finding some space to run in the midfield and forcing Denver to chase them down.
Aspen led 29-0 at the half before getting field advantage, running downhill toward the north side of Wagner Park in the second frame. The Water Dogs hit their stride in the second set of 40 minutes, scoring a pair of tries late in the contest down the flanks. But it wasn’t enough and the Gents took a 46-12 win.
Shortly thereafter they were celebrating with popped champagne and beer on the field, lifting a newly-crafted trophy for the tournament. A previous award that had been passed to each victor had been “absconded” around four years ago, according to Gents administrator Cameron McIntyre, and the club had a store-made one for the past few events. But a new one befitting Aspen was needed, and Gents player Rex Christensen offered to make one. Crafted from wood, it features a rugby ball on top of a rectangular pedestal with room for plaques commemorating champions around the base.
In 55 years, Aspen has won its home tournament 24 times. However, the Gents didn’t win three in a row until 1996-98, the beginning of a stretch of seven in a row encompassing a period when they won six national championships. They then won four in a row from 2006-09, a stretch that included another national championship.
Sunday’s victory gave longtime player Simon Dogbe what he estimated to be his 16th Ruggerfest championship mug.
“We just come together more and more as a club every single year, every win,” Dogbe said. “This one, we had more guys that came from the summer season to play Ruggerfest than we have in a long time, so we didn’t have to use too much of the outside players this year.”
This year, Aspen won two brackets — the Old Gents walked away as champions of the 40s division winning each of their three contests. Other winners included the Sister Wives out of Utah in the women’s division, Sooto out of Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 50s and the Cardinals out of Virginia in the 55s.