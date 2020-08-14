Fueled by gas station snacks, intermittent cat naps and bona fide benevolence, Russell Larkins is raising money for combat veterans by running across the U.S.
On Monday, Larkins — with his 30-pound backpack and massive American flag in tote — ran over Independence Pass, just two days before it closed to the public on Wednesday. The Marine veteran started his journey in North Carolina, where he lives with his fiancé, at the end of April.
“Yeah, it’s been a crazy few months,” Larkins said with a laugh in a phone interview late Thursday.
His goal is to raise $100,000 for combat veterans who are struggling financially. While his initial intent was to help veterans specifically impacted by COVID-19, a visit while on his cross-country tour with a fellow Marine veteran with whom Larkins served in Afghanistan prompted him to expand his scope.
“Veterans were struggling way before COVID-19,” Larkins said, noting the veteran community’s alarming suicide rate.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that roughly 20 veterans die from suicide each day.
But Larkins’ mission is about more than raising money. The ex-Infantry Squad leader wants to also motivate more veterans to get outside and be active — both of which he considers critical to managing stress and altogether staying healthy, both physically and mentally.
After being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in his younger years, Larkins looked to running, yoga and meditation as a way to cope with his depression. The benefits are so clear to Larkins that he notices a difference in his disposition when he neglects his practice.
“Then, as soon as I start again, [the depression] pretty much goes away,” he said.
Before embarking on his trek, Larkins was working as a medical assistant in order to earn enough hours to apply to physician assistant school. He dreamed up this adventure as a way to support vets on April 21 — and asked his boss for a leave of absence hours later.
Prior to this experience, Larkins had never run more than a marathon’s distance, 26.2 miles, in one day. After getting the green light from his boss, Larkins went out for a 50-mile run “just to test it.” By April 27, he had hit the road.
To date, Larkins has raised $35,000 — $10,000 of which his sponsor, Michelob Ultra, contributed. While his final destination is San Francisco, Larkins said if he doesn’t meet his goal by then, he will continue running, likely to Texas, until he does.
While trucking through the South early on, Larkins was in motion for most of the day and night. He stopped only to roll out his yoga mat alongside highways and nap for 30 to 40 minutes or to purchase packaged goodies — often a mix of four ice creams bars (Snickers and Strawberry Shortcake were favorites) consumed while running — from gas stations.
That is, when he wasn’t passing through food deserts, which happened more than once.
Larkins’ fiancé has met up with him at certain spots along the way, and the two stay at hotels, which has been the case for the Western Slope part of the trip. The pair stayed at the Mountain Chalet one night this week.
Asked what his fiancé makes of his challenge, Larkins said, “I mean, she thinks I’m crazy, but she’s very supportive.”
Despite the Michelob sponsorship, Larkins is funding his whole trip, which he admitted “has been very expensive.”
But Larkins views his mission, which will total around 3,500 miles by foot — or more if he fails to meet his goal by San Francisco — as a worthwhile one.
For more information or to contribute to Larkins’ cause, visit veteransforgood.org.