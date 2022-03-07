As participants waited for the Garfield County Democratic Caucus to begin Saturday online, “Hungry Heart,” by prominent musician and well-known democratic supporter Bruce Springsteen played in the Zoom meeting’s background.
Local democrats have been hungry, themselves, to take back Garfield County’s three commissioner seats, which have been controlled by republicans for several years now.
During Saturday morning’s democratic caucus, Glenwood Springs native and local engineer Ryan Gordon, 43, announced his candidacy for Garfield County Commissioner.
Gordon is running against incumbent Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, a Republican, who is serving in his third term in office now.
“I do think there’s … some staleness that’s going on,” Gordon said in a separate interview Sunday. “I think there’s a benefit to having some new voices, some new energy in there.”
Republican Garfield County commissioners John Martin and Mike Samson were also elected to a seventh and fourth term in office, respectively, in 2020.
However, both races were close.
Martin only defeated democratic challenger, Beatriz Soto, by 501 votes. Samson won against his democratic opponent Leslie Robinson by 993 votes.
Garfield County has more than 60,000 residents.
“I definitely believe that climate change is real … it is human caused and we need to do something about it,” Gordon said. “We need to work on investing in renewables and alternative-energy sources.”
Gordon, though, did strike a softer tone toward the fossil-fuel industry than previous Democratic candidates for Garfield County commissioner.
“We do use oil and gas and will be using oil and gas for the very long future. …My house is heated by gas and I drive a vehicle,” Gordon said. “So, there’s no question that fossil fuels [are] going to be part of our energy portfolio moving forward.”
According to U.S. Census data, approximately 29% of Garfield County residents are Hispanic or Latino, and Gordon believed the county must do more to engage with Spanish-speaking residents.
“Looking through the Garfield County website … the only thing that I see on there [that] has any sort of dual translation is some information on public health,” Gordon said. “That’s a pretty big black eye, quite frankly, and we need to really improve that.”
Jankovsky serves as county liaison to the Garfield County Latino Community Committee, which was established last year.
Although Gordon thought the committee’s formation was a step in the right direction, he did not think it was enough.
“We need to show that community that they do have someone listening to them and [who] will try to be a champion for their issues,” Gordon said. “We can’t rely upon … Google Translate.”
Born and raised in Glenwood Springs, Gordon also holds a civil engineering degree from Colorado State University.
After living in San Diego and Portland, Gordon and his family returned to Glenwood Springs, where they have resided since 2016. Gordon works as an engineer with Schmueser Gordon Meyer (SGM).
Although this is Gordon’s first run for public office, he said he was already familiar with working local politicians through his professional career.
“The things that we face from a county level are, generally speaking … infrastructure,” Gordon said. “I think I could demonstrate that there’s a lot of benefit to having someone like me in that leadership position.”