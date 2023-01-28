Zoi Sadowski-Synnott started X Games with a bang, laying down a walk-off gold medal run in the women’s snowboard Slopestyle early Friday afternoon.
In the process, the New Zealander bumped Australian Tess Coady from a gold to a silver, still the country’s first medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. Through the falling snowflakes and changing course conditions, Sadowski-Synnott came out on top.
“I think a lot of us would’ve liked to see bigger runs for sure, I would have honestly liked to do a bigger run, put down my switchback 12, but I’m still glad to show the variety I put down with my run,” Sadowski-Synnott said. “All the girls were really pushing me.”
Sadowski-Synnott crashed out on the final jump in her first run, then ran a clean second that elevated her to first place. By run three, Coady had taken point position, which she held all the way until Sadowski-Synnott found her landing on a switchback 900.
Coady moved from fourth to first with a switch board-side 270 on the rails and a backside 1080 double cork, nailing the landing of the trick harder than the one onto the seating pads in the finishing area — sliding in between a pair. Coady won bronze in the 2022 Olympics, behind Sadowski-Synnott’s gold.
Her medal is the first for an Australian in the slopestyle.
“It’s kind of an interesting thing getting hung up on results and whatnot, but at the same time, you can kind of manifest stuff,” Coady said. “I’ve sort of had a rough comp season this year with not getting the results I desire. I decided coming into X Games this week — and I would never say this out loud to anyone before — but I really wanted to be on the podium.”
The victory comes a day after Australia Day.
For Sadowski-Synnott, it’s her fifth X Games gold and ninth overall at just the age of 21. She joked about there being something to knocking off an Australian from the top of the podium.
Coady, on the other hand, joked about Sadowski-Synnott being born in Australia before acknowledging the competition overall.
“I’m so happy for her, she’s such a good friend of mine and there’s no one else I would want to win more, so I’m super stoked for her,” Coady said.
Japan’s Kokomo Murase won bronze. Canada’s Laurie Blouin and Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi both finished off the podium despite both being in a spot for gold at points throughout the competition.
Great Britain’s Mia Brookes — the youngest female snowboard competitor at X Games — Australia’s Anna Gasser and Germany’s Annika Morgan rounded out the field. No Americans competed.
For Sadowski-Synnott, the changes in the field started to trickle into her head, especially as she saw others overtake her early.
“I feel like at the start you’re kind of focusing on your own thing, trying to get your run down, stay focused. Then as you see the lead changes, you’re kind of looking at what the other girls are doing,” Sadowski-Synnott said. “On my last run, I kind of knew [I had to] put down a clean and kind of own it. I was just hoping it was a good run.”