Interstate 70 travelers through the Glenwood Canyon corridor will continue to encounter closures in accessing rest areas, bike paths and river inputs in order to ensure safety.
These closures are to protect travelers and recreationalists from potential debris flows, mudslides or rockfalls in the canyon resulting from residual impacts of the Grizzly Creek Fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists on I-70 are not allowed to stop in Glenwood Canyon to ensure the canyon can be evacuated by authorities as quickly as possible in the event of a safety closure on the highway.
Rest areas, the bike path, hiking trails and river access to the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon have remained closed to keep travelers on I-70. Several rest areas and hiking trails in the area are located in drainages — where debris flow and mudslides are more likely to occur. As such, and in addition to fire activity continuing in some areas, hiking is not considered safe.
Closures of the Glenwood Canyon bike path will remain between No Name (Exit 119) and Bair Ranch (Exit 129) until 2021 to allow crews time to repair damage caused by rockfall during the Grizzly Creek Fire. No Name residents may use the bike path from Glenwood Springs to No Name in order to commute to work by bicycle.
Close attention to weather forecasts is recommended for anyone planning to travel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Rain may cause safety closures, due to the potential for rockfall, debris flow and mudslides. CDOT recommends picking an alternate route in case of canyon closures and warns motorists to be wary of GPS navigation, as some platforms may not have entirely up-to-date information and may send motorists to unpaved routes.
“Please refer to COtrip.org for the latest road conditions and route options,” a Tuesday CDOT press release advises.
CDOT also recommends that travelers be prepared with an emergency kit — including water, snacks, a flashlight and a blanket — as mountain conditions may suddenly change in the fall season.
Reassessment by CDOT, the U.S. Forest Service, Garfield County, Eagle County and the Colorado State Patrol this winter will determine when it will be safe to reopen the No Name, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake, Shoshone and Bair Ranch rest areas. In the meantime, CDOT suggests travelers instead use the rest areas in Edwards (via Exit 163, to 220 Edwards Access Road) and Rifle (via Exit 90, to Lion Park Circle).