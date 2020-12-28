Nearly everyone likes to celebrate the end-of-year holidays with a multitude of friends and family, ushering in the new year with parties, socializing and recreating together.
But not this year, please; we want to stay open, is the word from local, state and national authorities.
Despite warnings from health officials, people are still traveling this year, most of them keenly aware of the need to protect themselves and others.
While Saturday’s TSA traffic was just 45% of the air traffic the day after Christmas one year ago, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,128,773 people at airports nationwide on Saturday. That number represents the third-busiest day for domestic air travel since March.
Given the numbers of people traveling, and the increase in the overall number of COVID-19 cases locally, Pitkin County health officials have increased local restrictions.
Experts claim there is clear evidence that people who do not show any signs of the virus can still transmit it to friends, family, loved ones and those around them without even knowing it.
So the latest Pitkin County Public Health information asks locals and visitors alike to please use, “physical distancing, face covering and limited gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, protect health and save lives.”
They have also placed new restrictions on local businesses and gatherings.
So how are we doing? Do local workers, residents and visitors feel safe in this year of COVID-19?
With few exceptions of those who were queried this weekend, they do.
“I can’t complain,” said Barbara Bakios-Wickes, owner of Sundance Liquor in Snowmass Village. “And it’s mainly due to the locals and the second-home owners. It’s the people who are staying longer than a week at a time that are really keeping local businesses afloat.”
According to Bakios-Wickes, people have both worn masks and socially distanced in their Snowmass Village business and they have had few problems. Wickes has also set up four cash registers so that they can move customers in and out without people hanging around.
Maintaining due diligence is key to staying open, she said.
Danielle Roth, a server at the Woody Creek Tavern, agreed.
They have had one or two people who came in without masks and did not want to fill out the contract tracing forms nor get their temperature taken in order to be seated. But those cases are few and far between, she said.
“Ninety-eight percent of the people understand and are very appreciative of everything we are doing,” said Roth, because everyone is there to have a good time, safely.
Play by the rules
Staying open is the main goal of every business, large and small, in the upper valley because so many people’s livelihoods depend on it.
Right now, the area’s COVID-19 incidence rate is high, and the restrictions on gatherings and public health orders asking people to wear masks and social distance are there to prevent further restrictions and closures.
Most guests understand the need for these public health directives, and willingly comply and even applaud Colorado’s focus on keeping open safely.
David Smith normally lives in Santa Fe and runs a social justice organization. He appreciates the focus on safety that Colorado public health officials and the governor have instituted so much that he has temporarily relocated his family to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Like many people, Smith said he finds wearing masks challenging, but likes Colorado’s overall approach more than he likes the two-week quarantine directive in place in New Mexico.
“Wear your mask, play the game the right way, we’re open for business,” said Smith. “I really admire the town, the county and the state for its emphasis and its effort to stay open for business.”
Smith also praised local school officials on what they have done to ensure that local children can attend as many in-person classes, safely, as they have done so far this school year.
Maintaining those COVID-19 restrictions has not been easy for some local businesses.
Cynthia Milling is a broker associate with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Snowmass Village. She has watched the numbers of shoppers grow in the last week across the hall at Clark’s Market and thinks that visitors are not going into restaurants as often this year, but are shopping and eating in their lodging in order to be safer.
While local real estate workers have been busy in 2020 as many new people relocated to the area, the virus restrictions make it challenging to do real estate showings and open houses. Only one worker can be in their office at a time.
For the most part, Milling thinks visitors and locals in Snowmass Village are following the rules; something she said she doesn’t see as much in Aspen.
In general, Milling said she believes if visitors come from a state where most people wear masks and socially distance, then they will do it here. If they don’t, it’s more likely they won’t.
“I play by the rules, I don’t want us to get shut down,” said Milling. “I want us to stay open.”
Uziel Precial from Glenwood Springs, who works in Base Village, is in total agreement about the need to get people to wear masks to stay open.
“I feel pretty safe,” Precial said. “Most people follow the rules wearing masks. It’s relatively only a few that are not doing it. If they come in the store, we tell them to please put a mask on.”
Roshn Mohamed traveled from Atlanta to celebrate the year-end holidays in Snowmass. Formerly from India, he enjoyed his road trip from Denver and is looking forward to seeing the valley this week. Mohamed is a little astonished at how many people in Colorado are wearing masks and social distancing, but said he is glad because it’s easier to have a safer holiday.
Doing what we can to keep everyone safe is what all local businesses, workers and visitors need.
According to Public Health: “By slowing the spread, we protect our family, friends, and neighbors. In particular, this includes all adults over age 65 and anyone with an underlying health condition ... the actions required or recommended herein will help hospitals, first responders, and other health care services continue to provide services for those who need them.”
Mountain ambassador Norman Malinski summed up his feelings and probably the feelings of everyone whose business depends on staying open: “I have noticed most everyone is wearing a mask, but I have also noticed that there are some groups of people that think they’re immortal and impervious to everything.
“I go out of my way, as do a lot of others, to talk to them to tell them that what they are doing is helping to close the mountain,” he said.
So let’s stay open, please wear a mask, social distance and limit gatherings of friends and family.