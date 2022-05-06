Big changes are happening at the Aspen Meadows Resort, and the hotel’s new managers can already feel the excitement in the air.
Salamander Hotels & Resorts, a privately owned and operated luxury-resort management company based out of Middleburg, Virginia, was chosen in December by the Aspen Institute to manage and elevate the property, and it officially took over on May 1. Aspen Meadows joins six other one-of-a-kind destination resorts from Virginia down to the Caribbean under Salamander’s brand and is the company’s first location in Colorado.
“It’s fitting like a really great puzzle,” said Sheila Johnson, founder of Salamander. “I have known about and participated at the Aspen Institute over the years. To me, it’s an iconic property that kind of checks the boxes in a different way than resorts do. It is where the academics, the intelligentsia, the thought leaders come together, and they use the institute to solve problems of the world.”
Johnson said that Salamander’s vision is to raise the resort experience to another level with excellent hospitality and culinary services, and to create a place where guests can enjoy just being in a wonderful place.
To help bring that vision to fruition, Salamander added a couple of longtime Aspenites to their team. John Speers — former managing director of The Little Nell — will serve as Salamander’s vice president of operations, and Justin Todd — former general manager of the W Aspen — has taken on the general manager role at Aspen Meadows.
Todd said that after just the first few days of the new leadership, guests and staff are already noticing the changes. The warm welcomes and the “mind, body and spirit” mentality of Aspen are just the beginning. Salamander also plans to bring in a world-renowned designer to renovate the building, which will begin this fall and be completed in 2023.
“Your food and beverage experience will be elevated, your arrival experience will be elevated, the lounge will be elevated,” Todd said. “It will feel like it’s connected to the past, but bring you to the future.”
There will be room for more than just changes to the scenery in the coming months. Salamander President Prem Devadas said that Salamander’s style is to embrace the employees at each location and commit to working with them. Many of the familiar faces at Aspen Meadows will remain, and Salamander is also looking forward to creating more opportunities for Roaring Fork Valley locals to begin their careers in hospitality.
“That is the way we have approached it,” Devadas said. “We’ve come in, embraced every employee that’s there — that’s our foundation — and we’re committed to not only work with people, but to develop people from within.”
The hope is always to help employees grow and move up the ladder, and Johnson said that working for Salamander isn’t just a job, but will hopefully develop into a career. Todd, who is new to the Salamander team, said that it’s this family-like, engaging relationship that makes Salamander unique and will make Aspen Meadows stand out from other resorts in Aspen.
“We want to really create people who feel like they’re part of the overall family here, and that we understand what is important to them day in and day out,” he said. “We want to ensure that everyone knows that this is open for everyone throughout this entire community. If you’re living in this community, if you’re visiting this community — no matter what it is — you can always be a part of what we have going on here.”
Now that the takeover is official and business is off to a smooth start, the Salamander team is excited for what lies ahead in the coming months and years, looking forward to welcoming the Aspen community. Johnson said that everyone on her team as well as the Aspen Meadows staff is relieved that the time has come and all involved are ready to see what happens next.
“Just the Aspen Meadows team has been a joy to work with, and I can see a different level of excitement with them and commitment,” Johnson said. “It’s just an inspiring situation all the way around. I’m just very happy that we’re there.”
@meganrwebber on Twitter