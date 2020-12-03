By a 5-0 unanimous vote, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the ASE Vision Committee Common Ground Recommendations and the layout map for Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Review of the contents of Resolution 105-2020 have been ongoing since August by the BOCC, and the documents that provide its framework have been the subject of studies by community-based committees for more than a year-and-a-half.
In concluding the careful review of the 15 recommendations and considering the spirit of the Common Ground recommendations, elected officials Wednesday felt satisfied it served the four main goals for the airport, said Commissioner George Newman.
Those include quieter airplanes, cleaner airplanes, a safer airport and a way to manage future growth, he said.
Said Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, in agreeing with Newman’s findings, “We’re here because we’ve done the work to get here.”
The document also provides a secure enough backstop that the community will have future opportunities to weigh in on terminal and airfield changes before any shovel hits the dirt, giving the commissioners a level of comfort that will serve both community and resort needs, several said.
“This resolution now serves as a blueprint for the county and community to achieve the BOCC aspirational goals for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport over the next 30 years,” according to appendix material that was included with Wednesday’s amendments.
Final approval of the airport recommendations will open the door to discussions with the airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, interim airport director Rich Englehart told the commissioners.
Within the resolution, which was presented to elected officials during Wednesday’s meeting, it was noted that, “The Board of County Commissioners directs staff to begin the process to: open discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the airlines using the contents provided” in the recommendations and the airport map “as a starting point for the eventual development of an FAA required Airport Layout Plan.”
Asked for more about how the process would progress with the FAA and the airlines, Commissioner Patti Clapper said after the meeting, “We need to have a plan before we talk to somebody about what our plans are.”
Resolution No. 105-2020 will also put into motion the process to seek candidates for an Airport Advisory Board who will build upon the work of the ASE Vision group.
The board appeared satisfied that adequate community safeguards have been built into the airport vision process, as well as what Commissioner Greg Poschman called a “natural pause” to allow the airline industry to find pace with the goal of cleaner, quieter aircraft to serve Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
“We’re going to be doing it in a slow deliberate fashion because the airline industry needs to catch up,” Poschman said.
There will still be the opportunity for public comment before the second reading of the resolution and a public hearing, which is set for Dec. 16. Written comments will be accepted until Dec. 11.