In 2018, Aspen voters resoundingly supported a measure to change the local voting date from the first Tuesday in May to the first Tuesday in March. Proponents said the switch would allow more voter participation while locals are in town working during the high tourist season, as opposed to the mud season month when many escape during their company’s off-season closures.
Tuesday’s election was the second stab at the switch, and voter engagement certainly hasn't lessened any due to the change. An estimated 2,391 ballots were counted this week, well under 2019’s 3,200 participants, but in the range or higher that past May elections.
Aspen City Councilmember Skippy Mesirow was a proponent of initiative 2A in 2018 and worked on the campaign that led to the date change. He was consequently voted to the council the next March. That year set a record for voter turnout.
Many, including then-city clerk Linda Manning, attributed the surge at the time to the high-profile ballot measure being posed to the public, that ultimately saw the approval of Gorsuch Haus and Lift One Lodge to be built at the bottom of Aspen Mountain, along with a new express lift and ski museum.
“You can't deduce results from one election, because there are so many other influences on elections,” Mesirow said Wednesday. “You really need three to get a sense of the change.”
Nevertheless, he said this week’s turnout was a success. During his campaign to change the date, he collected voter data that showed years where 1,600 people voted in an election. He said this year, with no ballot measures and other factors such as COVID and the fatigue from national politics, should be compared to other small-ticket years in Aspen.
“We’ve seen across two cycles that this is unquestionably an improvement and hopefully the trend continues,” he said.
There are 5,800 active voters in Aspen, which means the highly-engaged town isn't showing up to great effect at the polls. That number reflects registered voters to whom ballots were mailed. After two general elections, if a voter does not participate or if ballots are marked undeliverable, the constituent is marked inactive. Voter rolls are scrubbed 90 days after each general election. On Feb. 1, 665 inactive voters were identified in Pitkin County. However, the county also saw 770 new voters register locally.
Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill said that a uptick in voter enrollment is common in a presidential election year, and that in general, voter registration numbers have risen in her tenure.
“ I saw a spike in voter registration, as we do every presidential election,” she said. “Since I've been clerk, the voter turnout trend has steadily increased over the past 15 years, give or take. I would say this is due to the hard work of the county clerks and election staff, Colorado Secretary of State's Election office, and interest groups within the state, etc. over the past 10 years to provide access to registration and voting.”
While this year’s voter turnout was not record breaking, the candidate pool was as high as it’s been in decades. At the time of 2A’s passing in 2018, then-mayor Steve Skadron voiced skepticism to the Aspen Daily News, saying throwing a campaign season into the locals’ busiest month could inhibit the candidate pool.
“I was afraid that moving the election to the busier winter season would create more of an impediment for qualified candidates to run,” Skadron said.
The eight-member field for council’s two open seats was filled with full-time workers, business owners, though the two candidates self-described as semi-retired or self-employed ultimately were victorious this week.
Mesirow said the robust field shows that the date alone hasn’t cut interest in political participation. He stopped short of crediting the date change for encouraging increased interest.
“What we can clearly say is that the fear that this date would keep candidates from running was unfounded. Whether this is a reason more candidates ran I dont think is fair to say, yet I just dont think we've had enough time,” he said.
Another controversy in the rhetoric around 2018’s ballot measure 2A was that those in power favored the May election as it had inherently served them a seat in office, whereas the voter make-up may change and in some way misrepresent the local will if the date was moved to include more participation from the seasonal workforce.
Mesirow said the swing from 2019 to this year in the candidates and issues that prevailed should serve to quell that narrative.
“In the last election a higher voter turnout led to at least one younger candidate getting elected and led to 1A,” he said. “In this election a high turnout led to the community very resoundingly saying the older school approach is what we want.”
The way the electorate changed starkly this year, as expected with social distancing orders still in effect to curb COVID-19 cases locally. Whereas in 2019, 300 people voted in-person, this year only 69 chose to cast their ballot that way.
City Clerk Nicole Henning said the wide skew to mail-in and drop off ballots meant more work behind the curtain on Election Night, as more ballots needed to be unsealed, signatures verified, removed from their secrecy sleeve and then scanned.
“When those people come and vote in person those ballots are immediately scanned,” she said.
Preliminary results were not announced until after 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
With voter turnout numbers continuing to track, Mesirow continues to speak up his campaign goal of 100 percent voter participation. Of the 6,000-something active voters, it’s possible some have moved away without informing the county to remove their name and address from voter lists.
Mesirow wants to use incoming census data of over 18-year-olds as the true measure of who the electorate is.
Though little has been discussed at the council table regarding increasing participation in his first two years of service, he said the undermining of democratic elections on the national level serves as a firestarter to continue the mission locally.
“As one of the most privileged communities in the world, we should be asking what we can do that serves ourselves in the immediate, and also serves our country in this time of peril in achieving universal voter participation,” he said. “I will continue to work with everyone and anyone from any political background ideology or age who has a good idea of how to increase voter participation and I will support them 100 percent in those aims.”