Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh presented to the board of education Tuesday a refreshed version of the proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which would include a split-bell model.
Under the newest proposal — the school board opted to punt on adopting the first version, pitched during its April 6 meeting and would have done away with early-release Wednesdays, instead adopting 11 full days dedicated to professional development — secondary students in fifth through 12th grades would be able to set their alarm clocks for a little later.
Teachers’ days would begin at 8 a.m., with students arriving at 8:45. Rather than the last bell ringing at 3:20 p.m., the school day wouldn’t finish for pupils until 3:45, with their teachers packing their bags at 4 p.m.
Conversely, elementary school teachers would start at 7:45 a.m. and students — kindergarten through fourth grade — would arrive 15 minutes later, at 8. Teaching times, then, would go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and teachers would wrap up their work days at 3:45.
The reasons for the later start are twofold, Baugh explained to the board of education Tuesday evening: myriad research suggests that older students in particular benefit from beginning their days later in the morning, for one thing. Additionally, the district is facing a shortage of bus drivers, and the split-bell schedule would allow it to spread limited resources farther.
“RFTA is going after 90 full-time bus drivers next year,” Baugh said, adding that the district is looking for “nine to 10.”
“We’ve been very aggressive,” he said, adding later that the administration has been working to “move heaven and earth to recruit more drivers.” Restructured incentives are among those efforts, he noted, though he didn’t elaborate Tuesday.
RFTA, for its part, lists eight positions — some seasonal and some full-time — on its website. In addition to an hourly wage, a new full-time RFTA driver will also enjoy a $1,000 or $1,500 signing bonus, depending on if the candidate already has a commercial driver’s license, or CDL.
Baugh made it clear Tuesday that he’d internalized the feedback that the board gave him earlier in the month — namely, that a decision as big as the school calendar should involve more time and voices than those of the 360 survey respondents he cited in his initial proposal. Whereas Baugh expressed disappointment during that meeting that the board did not greenlight the schedule changes, on Tuesday he led his presentation with the assurance that he did not seek a vote one way or the other, but rather that what he was discussing was merely suggested potential models.
“We’re trying to figure out how to meet so many competing requests and interests. I’m a total full-child educator; I totally get it,” he said Tuesday. “I also get that whatever we go with, some folks will be disappointed and some folks will be happy. So we’re going to try to thread this needle as best we can.”
Rather, Baugh said his goal is to have a calendar approved during the May 4 board of education meeting — allowing two more weeks to gather more commentary and insight from stakeholders. To that effect, there will remain an open link on the district’s website at which community members can provide their input.
“There are many competing voices in this conversation, and we will do the best we can to make sense out of the first iteration but also the second one. I have heard from parents how hard early-release Wednesdays are for parents who are working,” adding that others, especially those invested in the athletics programs, are often proponents of the shortened mid-week school days. “But if we can create a flexible schedule — and again, this isn’t just Dave sitting in an ivory tower making this up.”
And, he underscored, whatever model is approved for the 2021-22 school year will likely only apply to that one year. Given that it’s the first year emerging from the pandemic — which forced the split-bell schedule because of public health concerns but could prove to be a longer-term solution, he said — everything will be on the table for future discussions.
“If we can put this one in the hopper, we want to put together a calendar committee with representation from each building to get more feedback on calendars, upfront, for the 2022-23 calendar,” he told the school board. “But we want to try to put this one to bed first, and then go to this new protocol for increasing community support and buy-in for future calendars.”
Board member Jonathan Nickel acknowledged the administration’s plight in trying to consider literally hundreds of people who have offered their often impassioned perspectives on the quickly approaching school year.
“Dave, maybe I would just recommend prioritizing — and just being clear with all of us in the community of what’s being prioritized,” he suggested. “I think the only way, when you have all these competing things, you’re going to have to say, ‘I’m prioritizing teacher development and therefore, this leads to that.’ Help us with that on your decision metrics there, because we’re not going to be able to meet everybody's needs. If you can help us with that, that would be helpful for both us and the community as to why we’re making decisions.”