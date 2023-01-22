Everything in Aspen felt even more sparkly — literally — this week. As hundreds of people came to celebrate Aspen Gay Ski Week, glitter and sequins dotted outfits, parties at nearly every watering hole both on and off the mountain punctuated social calendars and rainbow flags adorned several businesses’ storefronts.
The vibrancy was undeniable, but cultivating a culture of love and acceptance is serious business. Some reminders were subtle — like the T-shirt which simply read, “Club Q” that one man wore during Friday afternoon’s downhill costume contest. Others were more blatant, like drag queen and host Mariam T. repeatedly reminding people that at its heart, Aspen Gay Ski Week is a fundraiser.
And it’s an effective one. Melissa Temple, president of AspenOUT, said that this year’s GSW was the best one yet — Aspen’s celebration is the longest-running official gay ski week in the nation — since its founding as a nonprofit in 1996.
“This year, we sold out hotels faster than they did for Christmas — we had more people coming than they did for Christmas,” she said. “There’s no sort of political agenda or anything like that, it’s just having fun and raising money.”
Kevin McManamon, AspenOUT executive director, is the only paid employee of the nonprofit. His salary accounts for about 11% of the organization’s budget; every other dollar raised goes toward producing GSW and directly supporting LGBTQ+ causes.
“Last year, we had direct mental-health services totalling about $70,000; we had $18,000 in college scholarships for graduating seniors from Aspen to Glenwood Springs,” he said. “We have social programs to bring the community together that operate in the valley. It’s a total of about $160,000 in the last year. Some of it goes to other nonprofits here in the valley — specifically mental health — and then some statewide … and then some nationwide.”
McManamon said he hopes that AspenOUT hits the million-dollar mark in gross income, which would be a record for the organization.
A big part of that milestone comes from corporate sponsorships, Temple noted, such as J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and Chase Bank, as well as Roots RX. Because there’s no way to grow GSW in terms of size — there are a limited number of venues and Aspen can only handle so many people at a time — the only option is to continue elevating the brand, she continued. And in that, she’s very optimistic about the fundraiser’s current trajectory.
“My message has been this is not just about the party,” Temple said. “The party brings the people that bring the money, so we want everyone to have a fantastic time and feel safe and celebrate their sexuality, whatever it may be. It’s about raising the money — but we’ll go out and celebrate, too. We’ll have a good time.”
This was Jim Heslin’s second year in Aspen for the weeklong celebration, though he’s no stranger to gay ski weeks in general. He said that one of the aspects that differentiates Aspen — and drew him back for a second time — is the sense of community participation and welcoming.
“We want to have a good time while we’re here,” he said, “but it’s less of a big party scene here in Aspen, for this particular event. This is a broad-based, support effort in Aspen. …It’s not just a circuit party.
“The other ski weeks are a bit more like that — people come in, they have their event, and then they leave. Whereas it seems like that’s not true with Aspen: It’s that you’re coming in and you’re socializing with the community.”
The charity aspect of Aspen Gay Ski Week is important, Heslin continued.
“There’s a reason to be here, and it’s a good reason,” he added.