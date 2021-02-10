The schedule for the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships that will be held in Aspen from March 8 to16 was released Tuesday by the governing body for competitive snow sports.
Aspen replaces Zhangjiakou, China, as host venue for the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships, which were rescheduled from their original locale and Feb. 18 to 28 dates, FIS stated in an announcement. The Aspen events will include slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events for freeski and snowboard.
An Aspen Skiing Co. official on Monday confirmed that Aspen would host the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships.
Tuesday’s statement from the International Ski Federation noted: “In addition to hosting the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships, representatives from U.S. Ski & Snowboard as well as Aspen Snowmass have confirmed four World Cup competitions to take place in Aspen following the conclusion of the World Championships, with snowboard slopestyle, snowboard halfpipe, freeski slopestyle and freeski halfpipe events in Aspen now added to the 2020/21 World Cup calendar, from [March 18 to 21].”
More detail is expected to be forthcoming, but the competition schedule, as of Feb. 9, is as follows:
2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships Aspen
Snowboard
March 10 – slopestyle qualifications
March 11 – halfpipe qualifications
March 12 – slopestyle finals
March 13 – halfpipe finals
March 14 – big air qualifications
March 16 – big air finals
Freeski
March 10 – halfpipe qualifications
March 11 – slopestyle qualifications
March 12 – halfpipe finals
March 13 – slopestyle finals
March 15 – big air qualifications
March 16 – big air finals
FIS Snowboard & Freeski Halfpipe and Slopestyle World Cups Aspen
Snowboard
March 18 – halfpipe qualifications
March 19 – slopestyle qualifications
March 20 – slopestyle finals
March 21 – halfpipe finals
Freeski
March 18 – slopestyle qualifications
March 19 – halfpipe qualifications
March 20 – slopestyle finals
March 21 – halfpipe finals