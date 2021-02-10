fis world championships eileen gu

Eileen Gu competing in the Women's Ski SuperPipe finals for X Games Aspen 2021 on Jan. 29. Gu took first place. The freeski halfpipe finals during the 2021 FIS World Championships at Buttermilk Mountain are scheduled for March 12, and may include some of the same athletes as those who competed in the X Games.

 Anna Stonehouse/Aspen Daily News

The schedule for the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships that will be held in Aspen from March 8 to16 was released Tuesday by the governing body for competitive snow sports.

Aspen replaces Zhangjiakou, China, as host venue for the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships, which were rescheduled from their original locale and Feb. 18 to 28 dates, FIS stated in an announcement. The Aspen events will include slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events for freeski and snowboard.

An Aspen Skiing Co. official on Monday confirmed that Aspen would host the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships.

Tuesday’s statement from the International Ski Federation noted: “In addition to hosting the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships, representatives from U.S. Ski & Snowboard as well as Aspen Snowmass have confirmed four World Cup competitions to take place in Aspen following the conclusion of the World Championships, with snowboard slopestyle, snowboard halfpipe, freeski slopestyle and freeski halfpipe events in Aspen now added to the 2020/21 World Cup calendar, from [March 18 to 21].”

the competition schedule, as of Feb. 9, is as follows:

 

2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships Aspen 

Snowboard

  • March 10 – slopestyle qualifications

  • March 11 – halfpipe qualifications

  • March 12 – slopestyle finals

  • March 13 – halfpipe finals

  • March 14 – big air qualifications

  • March 16 – big air finals

Freeski

  • March 10 – halfpipe qualifications

  • March 11 – slopestyle qualifications

  • March 12 – halfpipe finals

  • March 13 – slopestyle finals

  • March 15 – big air qualifications

  • March 16 – big air finals                                                          

 

FIS Snowboard & Freeski Halfpipe and Slopestyle World Cups Aspen

Snowboard

  • March 18 – halfpipe qualifications

  • March 19 – slopestyle qualifications

  • March 20 – slopestyle finals

  • March 21 – halfpipe finals  

Freeski

  • March 18 – slopestyle qualifications

  • March 19 – halfpipe qualifications

  • March 20 – slopestyle finals

  • March 21 – halfpipe finals

