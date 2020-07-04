Aspen Art Curation is offering two complimentary scholarships to black and LBGTQ+ artists. The deadline for applications is July 12.
The memberships carry a value of $3,300 each, according to a news release. “Making space in the art world for artists of all colors and gender identities matters all of the time,” the release says.
Madeline Dunn, CEO and founder of Aspen Art Curation, said she is taking a stand to elevate the voices and works of black and LGBTQ+ artists using her digital platform. The scholarship winners will be added to Aspen Art Curation’s membership. Dunn showcases the works of local artists in residences in Aspen and elsewhere.
The release says that Dunn’s membership model trains artists to become icons in their industry. Her online school is comprised of trainings in “Mindset, Strategy and Networking.” Aspen Art Curation members get access to the online school for 12 months of business training.
“The program will hold their hand through structuring a sustainable sales funnel leading to reoccurring profit. Artists’ work will be hosted on the art world’s largest and most prestigious online sales platform, Artsy.net, for four group shows over the course of 12 months,” the release adds.
Applications must be submitted by July 12 at midnight to qualify to have works represented online for an upcoming digital exhibition on July 31. Artists may apply from anywhere in the world and the benefits are fully digital. Artists need not live in Aspen to apply.
For more information, visit aspenartcuration.com. For a scholarship application, visit madelinedunn.mykajabi.com/BLM.