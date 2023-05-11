Aspen School District decisively opted out of free meals for the 2023-24 school year and the foreseeable future following a presentation at the Wednesday to the Board of Education.
Superintendent David Baugh told Aspen Daily News in early April that the district was heavily leaning toward not opting into the new state program Healthy School Meals for All, which would create a meals reimbursement program for all public students for the upcoming school year. But discussion in the board meeting put the prospect to bed unless changes were made to federal nutrition requirements that align better with the values of the district.
“I would like to see us with the intent of continuing this program unless there was something that could possibly be better, and I really have a hard time imagining that,” board member Stacey Weiss said in the meeting.
The bill, passed as Proposition FF in May 2022 to reduce income tax deduction for individuals making more than $300,000 a year, creating a fund from which the state would reimburse schools for providing free meals to all students. The federal government is responsible for reimbursement for students in the National School Lunches Program. The new state program reimburses for the remaining amount for reduced meals and students who do not qualify.
Pitkin County voters approved the ballot measure with 69.28% in favor, the fourth-highest clip for a county in the state.
For the Aspen schools administration, there are two major barriers: costs of shifting and a concern about the loss of quality.
ASD does not participate in the federal program, instead handling free meals for students dealing with food insecurity in-house. According to the presentation Wednesday night, the district’s income threshold for qualifying for free meals is 45.7% higher than the federal rate for a household size of one, which is 130% of the federal poverty line. Reduced meals are set at 185% of the federal poverty rate. Because of this, the district believes it is capturing more students dealing with food insecurity in its program. Baugh said in the meeting that a transition could lead to 30% of students losing free or reduced meal eligibility.
In April, the district also projected a cost of transitioning equipment, storage space and increasing staff for increased paperwork from $128,000 to $192,000, based on an estimation in an internal memo from January placing the projected cost at $64,000. Baugh said in April that the latest estimate was two or three times that figure.
The board and ASD Director of Food Services Tenille Folk, as well as parents and staff during public comment, expressed concerns in a decrease in quality and health of food offered.
“Our lunch is not what you would pay for another school lunch. It’s a little higher considering we’re Aspen and the environment we live in,” Folk said.
Folk and the administration said they would be unable to be as creative with their meals, as they would be forced to conform to the federal nutritional standards, while questioning the effectiveness of those standards. They also said that following the guidelines would lead to an increase in food waste as the product would be less visually appealing.
Through May 3 in the current school year, ASD accrued $801,750 in food services revenue. It budgeted $1 million for food services expenditures, with $600,000 allocated to salaries and food costs and miscellaneous accounting for the rest.
Roaring Fork School District Nutrition Services Director Octavio Maese told the Aspen Daily News in April that the district is planning on integrating the free school lunch program. RFSD is already opting into the national program.
Because no change to district programming was made, no action was required by the board to move forward with the current program.