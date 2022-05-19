Aspen School District’s Board of Education heard nine findings from its independent auditor in its Wednesday night meeting that highlighted the district’s internal record-keeping issues.
CliftonLarsonAllen representative Paul Niedermuller spoke at the meeting via Zoom, outlining the areas where internal operations have led to material weaknesses and “significant deficiencies” in both financial statements and federal awards. Missing invoices, documents and purchase orders, and a lack of segregation of duties, left the district out of compliance with state standards, at risk of fraud and forced to adjust balances.
Ultimately, after corrections, Niedermuller said the district received a clean opinion. But, each of the nine recommendations made to the district centered around improving processes and reviews of documents that would need correction to prevent future issues.
“From an observation standpoint, with all the different changes of turnover, it becomes even more important to have processes and controls and systems in place and it’s very clear where all the information is stored and for how long and in what capacity,” Niedermuller said.
Misstatements requiring corrections involved the reassigning of $108 million of unrestricted net funds to investment in capital assets and $13,000 in restricted fund balance.
A total of nearly $30,000 in costs were questioned in the findings pertaining to COVID-19 relief funding in the form of missing invoices and contracts from sample testing. The district was missing one of 60 supporting documents to verify expenditures and two of eight payroll contracts sampled had pay based on federal funding. Both missing contracts applied to the same employee across different dates, and the other employees tested had unsigned contracts.
The most “concerning” finding, according to board president Katy Frisch, was a duplicate charge for services from an IT order in 2019 that resulted in the district being charged again in 2022 at a rate of $222,594. The district was able to recover the overpayment from the vendor, but the issue was indicative of the district’s internal control over reporting issues, which Frisch called a process breakdown.
A new accounts payable person in 2022 had received the invoice and the district’s system did not flag it, despite a matching purchase order being on file.
“There’s clearly some procedural issues that can’t entirely be blamed on IT that need to be worked out,” Frisch said.
Linda Warhoe, the district’s chief financial officer, said the wrong “big questions” were being asked in that instance — the worker asked if the order could be fulfilled, not if it had already happened. An employee with more experience with the specific vendor or the district’s spending history, or collaboration with another employee with those, could have prevented the overpayment.
The issue of turnover bled into the filing of the actual audit report itself on top of the specific points of the report. Staffing shortages were the major reason given for several delays in the audit’s filing.
It also was the district’s first year working with CliftonLarsonAllen, slowing the process as well, and the delayed release of federal compliance guidelines put some decisions on hold.
Some of these issues are self-resolving — next year’s guidelines have already been released, Niedermuller said — but turnover continues to be an issue. Warhoe announced her departure from the district due to family issues at the board’s previous meeting, leaving the district to search for a new head of finances. She took the position in 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.
In the report, the district agreed with each of the nine findings and agreed to follow recommendations to improve processes of record keeping and control.
Superintendent David Baugh said that the district has already begun discussions with CliftonLarsonAllen to expedite next year’s filing so that it’s on time or early.
“Paul and I have already talked about making the Aspen School District audit next year a high priority,” Baugh said. “We want to get out of the gate as early as possible and our goal is to hit it on time or early. We’re definitely laying the groundwork for those next steps, even with Linda’s departure.”