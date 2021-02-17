Despite the many financial challenges faced during a pandemic school year, Aspen School District’s general fund balance is pacing on track and according to budget.
That’s according to a district second quarter financial report, the highlights of which ASD Chief Financial Officer Linda Warhoe shared at a board of education meeting on Tuesday. The results of a district-wide audit — conducted by the Avon-based accounting firm McMahan and Associates — reveal a similar sentiment.
“Financially, the [Aspen School] District looks really good,” Paul Backes, a CPA with McMahan and Associates, said at the meeting Tuesday. “[There’s] not any concerns there.”
Although the district’s cash balance — which shows a sharp decline in recent months — may appear concerning to some, the trajectory is traditionally on par and a function of the flow of property taxes, which act as a major source of the district’s funding.
BOE member Dwayne Romero joked that while “folks that are looking at the report might lose their lunch,” he clarified that this pattern is historically consistent not only with the Aspen district, but that of other school districts as well.
According to a Feb. 11 memorandum from Warhoe, property taxes are received March through June.
Salary and benefits account for 84% of the district’s general fund budget, the memo states. As of December, the district had used half of the salary and benefit budget.
“The challenges related to COVID require that district to closely monitor payroll expenses. … We are seeing a large increase in overtime pay. Facilities workers have seen an increase in overtime hours,” according to the memo.
Two COVID-specific financial burdens are reflected in preschool tuition and food service, both of which are down.
The Cottage has been struggling and quarantined for much of the school year. As such, Aspen School District adjusted its midyear budget to reflect a decline in preschool tuition payments.
The food service fund will also continue to decrease until all students return to in-person learning. The district will continue to watch this fund.
While neither of these financial outlooks looked pretty, Warhoe said Tuesday, “we have time to look and adjust and think of different options to alleviate those funds.”