Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh on Thursday hosted a virtual town hall, accompanied by a panel of medical professionals who have acted as consultants in helping navigate the uncharted waters of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s discussion was held in advance of the upcoming school board meeting, which is set for Monday at 4 p.m. In the time between, Baugh hopes to receive some direction regarding his administration’s draft plan for bringing the district’s youngest students back into classrooms.
“What we need is a plan and a framework to move forward,” he said. “The first plan we wrote was based on full reopening, but our numbers and the age of the students suggest that’s not the best plan, so that’s why we went with the hybrid plan. We’re looking for guidance from the board to go in this direction.”
By “age of the students,” he was referring to newly released research suggesting that children younger than about 10 seem to be at lower risk of contracting COVID-19 and at extremely low risk of transmitting the disease. Teenagers’ risks more closely reflect those of adults.
As such, the “hybrid” framework currently being considered by the school district is one in which preschool and elementary school students return to in-person learning, whereas middle-school and high-school students will resume their studies online — albeit in a much more structured format than that of the spring, when educators had a matter of days to pivot to virtual instruction.
“We’re ... going to be doing, educationally, much more synchronous learning,” Baugh said, adding that students will interact with teachers directly on a daily basis. “The exact measures are still being worked on. We understand remote learning is not ideal, but transmission rates are much higher in older children.”
During Thursday’s virtual town hall, a litany of questions came pouring into the Zoom chat feature from concerned stakeholders. They ranged from questions about transportation to ventilation in the buildings to the risks involved with shared bathroom spaces.
“We have three different teams coming into the district Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday looking at ventilation. We’re going to be bringing in fresh air from the outside, and two of the teams are actually specialists in bipolar ionization,” Baugh assured. “Better, fresh air is definitely a goal for the district.”
Outdoor classrooms also are a probable reality. Among the myriad new roles Baugh is taking on — in addition to the Aspen superintendent role itself, which he officially started in July — he’s shopping tent designs.
“There’s several questions about outdoor education. Classrooms outside, we’re firmly committed to that idea,” he said. “I was told hay bales are bad but straw bales are good. We’re reviewing a number of tent options, that sort of thing.”
Transportation logistics have been another mainstay of internal conversations in the district, Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry noted. While not an ideal solution from an environmental perspective, he said, district officials will likely be asking more parents to more frequently drive their children to school in order to avoid crowding on buses.
“Having a lot more parents transport their kids to school, having multiple drop-off points for students, having staggered start times … there’s a lot of things we’re looking at,” Mulberry said.
Jeannie Seybold, an anesthesiologist who also serves on the Pitkin County Board of Health, recommended that parents of young children have them practice wearing masks ahead of the beginning of the school year.
“My kids have been in summer camps, and they have been in masks all day. The kids get used to it, and they tolerate it,” she said. “If your kid hasn’t worn a mask, have her wear a mask for a few hours a day just in preparation before going to school — I think that’s a good idea.”
Several questions that came in Thursday pertained to masks, such as which masks are the most effective and will elementary-aged students even wear them?
Dr. Serena Koenig, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate physician at Boston’s Brigham Hospital who also is assisting the school district, used her personal experience to drive home the point that masks, when worn correctly, are effective disease-prevention tools.
“I work in a tuberculosis hospital in Haiti … and we analyze all of these questions, particularly about tuberculosis — which is the ultimate aerosol disease and is harder to treat than COVID,” she said. “If you’re wearing your mask and you’re wearing it effectively, it is highly effective in preventing transmission. It’s all about using the right mask with the right technique.”
But when someone posed the question of how teachers and staff — many of whom live in Eagle and Garfield counties, both of which are experiencing sustained increases in COVID-19 cases — can ensure their safety, there was a noticeable pause before anyone from the medical panel spoke.
“Well, um, there’s nothing perfect here. That’s all I’d like to say,” Koenig said. “I think it is the teachers and staff that are going to be the highest risk, and as you’re laying out all of these plans, I think the key is going to be universal precautions. I think you’re very right to say, isn’t it possible that one of the teachers might come in with asymptomatic infection? Yes, I think that’s very possible.”
Baugh stressed that nothing is set in stone at this juncture, and he’s open to all feedback and considering all scenarios — including preparing for a rapid closure or, as was requested by one teacher, a delayed start date in order to give educators time to more fully prepare for the new circumstances and communicate with families.
“It’s a question of what’s best for our kids and our community. I’m quite prepared to close if we start ticking up into the red and the local ordinances are saying and Colorado is saying, ‘Close it down.’ OK, will do. That’s easy,” he said. “The hard part is … meeting needs in a safe way. But we have to have a plan of some sort so we can build it moving forward.”