While the statewide stay-at-home public health order is set to expire next week, school will remain closed to in-person classes throughout the school year, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.
In response to the announcement, Aspen School District interim superintendent Tom Heald met with the district’s principals on Tuesday afternoon, and the board of education scheduled a four-hour meeting for later in the day.
“Suffice to say we will continue to provide remote learning through the end of the year and will have detail about end-of-year celebrations to follow,” he said in an email Tuesday, adding that a more elaborate statement would be forthcoming following those meetings.
While that statement was not available as of press time, efforts to stay engaged with the community are evident on the district’s social-media platforms. The Aspen Education Foundation, the school system’s nonprofit financial partner, has produced an entire content series highlighting “ideas and resources” for coping with public health requirements. Aspen Elementary School teacher Kari Stoll created a video to express how much she misses her students. And on Instagram, aspenseniors2020 showcases student profiles that include their future majors and where they’ll be pursuing those degrees once the world heals from the pandemic.
Parents of students in the Roaring Fork School District on Tuesday received a frequently-asked-questions document that breaks down in detail how the district plans to handle attendance and graduation requirements, as well as special education needs.
While Eagle County School District opted to continue online classwork through its scheduled spring break and thus conclude the school year a week early — a decision with overwhelming approval from the community — no school year in Colorado will have to be extended due to the facility closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Colorado Department of Education has waived the minimum number of school days and teacher-pupil instruction hours normally required under state law,” the RFSD document says. “This means we are not expected to extend the school year or start early next year to make up for lost in-person instructional time. The last regularly scheduled school day is still June 4.”
Seniors anxious about meeting graduation requirements can breathe a little easier knowing that said requirements are district-based decisions, which offers administrators some flexibility in creating attainable standards in an era of distance learning, the document continues.
“We have the flexibility to adjust requirements for the class of 2020 based on this unprecedented time of disruption to our schools. Counselors and administrators are reviewing all seniors’ records to determine specific supports to enable them to graduate on time.”
And while it’s possible the graduating class won’t be able to throw their caps together in person, both Aspen and Roaring Fork school district stakeholders are brainstorming ways to commemorate the milestone in a way fitting of the times.
“We have formed a ‘Pomp and Circumstance Committee’ with representatives from each school to determine alternative plans for senior end-of-year celebrations,” RFSD public information officer Kelsy Been said in an email Tuesday. “This committee will share an update in the next few weeks.”