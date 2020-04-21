While the statewide stay-at-home public health order is set to expire next week, school will remain closed to in-person classes throughout the school year, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.
In response to the announcement, Aspen School District interim superintendent Tom Heald is meeting with the district’s principals Tuesday afternoon, and the board of education meets that same evening.
“Suffice to say we will continue to provide remote learning through the end of the year and will have detail about end-of-year celebrations to follow,” he said in an email Tuesday, adding that a more elaborate statement would be forthcoming following those meetings.
This is a developing story that will be updated.