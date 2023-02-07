Scientist Stewart Breck has conducted research on black bears for nearly 20 years in urban areas of Colorado and got to know the bruins of Aspen pretty well during a six-year period.
One of the biggest surprises of the Aspen research was a finding that ran counter to a widespread concept.
“There were a lot of assumptions. One of the assumptions was that fed bears are dead bears, going back to this notion that once they learn to come into town, that’s what they’re going to do every time,” Breck said. “We started disproving that pretty quickly. That’s probably one of the most important lessons.”
There were likely some individual bears that got habituated to human food sources and kept coming back for more.
“There’s others that really don’t want to come into town,” he said. “It’s probably a scary thing for them to do so they prefer not to.”
Breck is a research wildlife biologist with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services-National Wildlife Research Center as well as assistant director of the Center for Human Carnivore Coexistence at Colorado State University. He is featured this week at the Natural Nights speaker series presented by Wilderness Workshop and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. He will give two presentations, one in Carbondale on Wednesday and one in Aspen on Thursday night.
In an interview from his Fort Collins office on Monday, Breck said he will share some data about his team’s research, tell a few stories about the wonderful world of bear behavior and share some insights into how bears and humans can coexist. What he won’t do is specifically tailor a plan to reduce conflicts in Aspen. That, he said, must be driven by the community.
“I’m going to speak about what we’ve learned from 15 years of research that relates to bear behavior, human behavior, bear populations and ultimately where the science points towards making things better in terms of coexistence,” Breck said.
It’s clear when he’s talking that black bears have captured his heart. He finds them “interesting, intelligent and beautiful.”
“They’re just really intelligent and capable and pains in the asses in this really intriguing way,” Breck said. “It’s like, God, the bear just outsmarted me big time.”
Even as a bear researcher, he learned the hard way that a person can never let their guard down when it comes to securing food sources. Just like Yogi Bear always found a way to outsmart humans for their picnic lunches and goodies, real bears pull it off too. (No spoiler here for Breck’s personal story.)
Breck stressed that he hasn’t worked in Aspen for a couple of years. He hopes that various efforts to reduce access to human food resources have improved since he was conducting research.
“The last time I visited Aspen a couple of years ago, the downtown garbage was like — really you guys, come on!” Breck said. “You walked down any of those (downtown) alleys and it was the same as it was when I was there 10 years ago. There were grease pits they accessed, recycling bins, we watched bears eat a ton of Italian food. It was like, we’re not quite there yet. I don’t want to get preachy about it, but that’s just not going to help. You have to solve those things before you make progress.”
Pitkin County and Aspen have passed regulations requiring use of wildlife-resistant commercial and residential trash containers. There has also been an educational campaign designed to get people to secure human food sources.
Breck said awareness is no longer an issue in Colorado mountain towns. Putting knowledge into action is the issue. He credited Durango with making strides on reducing conflicts.
In the bigger picture, he believes Colorado is in a remarkable but also challenging time in bear-human interaction.
“We have a booming bear population and a booming human population,” he said. “And the fact that we have that should be celebrated to some degree. But it also should be acknowledged that we have new challenges.
“Tools such as hunting, I don’t think are going to work, solving this problem,” he continued. “If we really want to reduce the problem, it’s managing our resources so bears can’t access them. That will be the primary message.”
Many wildlife lovers in the Roaring Fork Valley are still feeling the sting of the euthanizations of a sow and four cubs last fall after the sow and at least some of the cubs entered a home through an unsecured window in the Five Trees neighborhood. Some people were frustrated that the cubs were captured and killed. They felt Colorado Parks and Wildlife should have relocated the cubs. The agency said there was evidence the cubs were habituated to seeking a human food source because they returned to the window at the house.
Breck said he didn’t have the knowledge to address that specific incident. In general, he noted: “I’m really going to try to not be preachy, but Aspen has been a frustration for me for a long time.”
The first presentation will be at the Third Street Center in Carbondale Wednesday at 6 p.m. The second will be at ACES Hallam Lake headquarters Thursday at 6 p.m. The Thursday presentation will be shown on Grassroots TV’s Livestream and it will also be available on the Facebook pages of Wilderness Workshop and ACES.