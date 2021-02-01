Yuto Totsuka of Japan won his second event in eight days and in doing so denied Scotty James a three-peat at X Games Aspen 2021 during a thrilling Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe on Sunday, the final night of the extreme sports event.
This was the 19-year-old Totsuka’s first X Games gold medal after twice finishing as runner-up here to the Australian, James, in 2019 and 2020.
But last week at the Laax Open in Switzerland — the only other elite contest of the year because of the pandemic — Totsuka beat James in a foreshadowing of the X Games Aspen 2021 final.
“This might be my favorite pipe in the world,” Totsuka said, adding that to win gold here was “a dream come true.”
Judges scored on overall impression and the format was a 26-minute jam session in which each of the seven riders completed four runs. A stellar run of Totsuka’s included a pair of 1440s.
Ruka Hirano, at 18, the youngest competitor in the Men’s SuperPipe field this year, came out fighting with a run that included a back double 10 and front cab 10. For a few moments he was at the top of the leaderboard.
The 26-year-old James led in the opening run and consistently had big amplitude, but saw his best stuff answered by the victor.
Shaun White’s absence didn’t spoil the snowboarding party. White, 34, withdrew Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during a practice run.
“I am disappointed to have to share that I am withdrawing from @Xgames today. I tweaked my knee during practice this week and after talking with the medical staff, decided that pushing through would only make things worse,” White, 34, wrote Sunday in an Instagram post.
In his long and illustrious career, White earned 15 gold medals at X Games, five silvers and three bronze medals. The defending Olympic champion in halfpipe, his entry into X Games Aspen 2021 had stirred interest because of his absence from competition since the 2018 Winter Olympics He last competed in Aspen in 2017.
“It’s a difficult decision to make, but just need to give my knee some time to recover and I’ll be back soon,” he wrote.
At 600 feet in length, 50 feet longer in 2021 than prior years, the halfpipe is one of the longest the competitors ride on the circuit which gives extra room for more tricks. Most runs Sunday night featured five maneuvers.
James said he was grateful to be able to come here after being in lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year. “We weren’t sure we were going to be able to compete.”
The changes in the original lineup Sunday didn’t affect how he approached the competition.
“I was coming out tonight with the run I was going to do regardless of who was here. I’m glad I put one down and that’s it,” James said.
Joey Okesson from Southbury, Connecticut, got the call Sunday afternoon that he would move from alternate to contestant in White’s absence. He finished fifth, behind Taylor Gold of Steamboat Springs, who in 2020 struck gold in Aspen in Snowboard Session, an event that wasn’t contested this year. After a lackluster start Sunday, Gold moved up in his fourth and final run but was still out of the medals.
Chase Blackwell of Longmont started Sunday night and according to ESPN, had to travel from Jackson Hole to Aspen after receiving word the day before that there was an opening.